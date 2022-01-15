News you need to know: PBA updates, Filbasket and more

GAB issues warning to Filbasket

GAB chairman Baham Mitra: 'We will continue monitoring them and other similar situations to prevent violation of the law governing professional sports in the Philippines.”

THE Games and Amusement Board (GAB) said Filbasket is barred from staging another tournament unless it is held under the supervision of the agency tasked to regulate pro sports in the country.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra said on Friday the Office of President has declared the holding of the Filbasket tournament in Subic Bay from Oct. 25 to Nov. 24 last year as unlawful.

No sanction has been meted on the league, but an outright cease and desist order will be served on Filbasket once it holds another tournament.

GAB labeled Filbasket as a professional tournament since players received salaries from the 11 participating teams.

“Filbasket’s previous defiance was ill-advised as the rules on this matter are already well-established,” said Mitra.

“… any similar violation of PD 871 by Filbasket or other pro leagues, will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

PBA begs off from Dubai hoopfest

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial says the PBA cannot at this time send teams to Dubai.

THE PBA declined an invitation to play in a mini-tournament in Dubai.

Organizers of the World Expo in Dubai sent an invitation to the PBA for a Jan. 27 to 30 basketball meet but commissioner Willie Marcial said the league can’t send teams due to the health crisis.

A second invitation for a March 25 to 28 event was sent, but the PBA said it is still highly unlikely the league would be able to join.

“Dalawang beses tayong sinulatan. Una January. Binago nila kung puwede sa March. Pero sabi ko baka hindi pa rin puwede,” Marcial added.

