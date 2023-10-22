News you need to know: PBA updates, college ball roundup and more

Yeng Guiao escapes fine

RAIN or Shine coach Yeng Guiao was not fined by the PBA after getting ejected from a tune-up game against Phoenix.

Guiao was sent off for cursing at referee Jerry Narandan. In it was a regular PBA game, the two technical fouls would have meant outright penalty. In this case, Guiao was not even summoned by the league. Rain or Shine won, 109-105.

"Hindi na siya pinatawag pa," said PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro, who also explained the case is different from the situation of Blackwater coach Jeff Cariaso, who was fined for stepping into the path of a player during a tune-up match against Converge.

"Kay coach Jeff was flagrant misconduct kaya siya pinatawag," said Castro.

Mr. Clutch on Gilas

PBA great and former Philippine team member Francis Arnaiz is hoping the national basketball federation would be able to keep the country on top of Asia in the sport.

“I just hope that whatever they did right, they will continue the program. They will continue investing in kids, younger people to carry on the message,” said Arnaiz.

Named to the PBA’s 25 Greatest, Arnaiz was a member of the all-Filipino team that won the Fiba Asia Championship in 1973 in Manila.

“I am totally amazed and proud that we’re finally on top of the Asian region. We beat China, Jordan, Iran, Qatar, all these teams. We’re No. 1 again,” said Arnaiz, now 72.

College hoops roundup

KEVIN Quiambao had a near triple-double as La Salle defeated University of the East, 83-75, in the UAAP men’s basketball competition on Saturday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Raven Cortez scored 18 as the Archers ended a two-game slide and improved to 4-3 for third spot behind University of the Philippines (6-0) and National University (6-1).

Kean Baclaan had 19 points to lead the NU to a 69-66 victory over Adamson. The Falcons slid to 3-4.

NCAA Season 99 leader Mapua made it eight wins in nine games after squeaking past Perpetual Help, 62-61, on Saturday in San Juan. The Altas slid to 3-6 for joint seventh spot with San Sebastian.

Jose Rizal Univeresity defeated Arellano, 88-72. The Bombers gained a share of third spot with Lyceum at 6-3. The Chiefs remain in the bottom with a 1-8 record.

