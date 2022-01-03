News you need to know: PBA stops team practices; Injury updates and more

No full team practices

PBA players will have to train in small groups as the league called off full team practices.

Metro Manila is under Alert Level 3 until at least Jan. 15 due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and the PBA is adjusting operations.

Teams will be back practicing in groups of five on Monday just like in the middle of the hard lockdowns last year as the specter of the PBA returning to a bubble tournament looms large in the horizon.

The Governors’ Cup is scheduled to resume on Wednesday with Magnolia taking on Blackwater at 3 p.m. and Alaska facing Meralco at 6 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum.

But the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases released a statement that contact sports will not be allowed under Alert Level 3, except for pro tournaments held under a bubble set-up.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said he has written both the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) and the local government units to gain a clearer picture on the matter.

Desiderio’s new deal with Blackwater

BLACKWATER wants Paul Desiderio to be more consistent as the Bossing signed the Cebuano guard to a new one-year contract.

Coach Ariel Vanguardia noted that Desiderio has “some good games,” but the Bossing need more from the former UP Maroons star.

Vanguardia also wants Desiderio to trim down.

"He has to bring back that hunger in him. We also asked him to lose some excess pounds."

The 34-year-old Desiderio is averaging 6.40 points and 2.0 rebounds on 25 percent shooting from three-point range and 30 percent overall.

Paul Harris injury update

PHOENIX is drafting a backup strategy as they keep Paul Harris in the roster despite a hamstring injury that will keep him out for the next two weeks.

“Inaayos namin this week yung papers,” said team manager Paolo Bugia without elaborating on the possible temporary replacement of Harris.

Harris suffered the injury early in the game against NLEX on Dec. 25 and asked to be pulled out. The Fuel Masters went on to win the game to improve to 3-2.

Phoenix is scheduled to face San Miguel on Saturday.

