News you need to know: PBA stats leaders, Gilas women and more

RR Pogoy leads the league in scoring. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

TNT’s most consistent scorer emerged as the PBA’s top offensive player after one conference.

RR Pogoy is the league’s top scorer after posting an average of 18.9 points, while Fil-Am Mikey Williams was just a hair behind at 18.8 in the Philippine Cup.

Pogoy averaged 23.0 points in the title series, while Williams logged 15.2 and was held to a PBA career-low two points in the Tropang Giga's 114-96 loss in Game Six to the San Miguel Beermen.

June Mar Fajardo leads the rebounding with 14.2 per game. He ranked third in scoring at 18.7 and was named Best Player of the Conference and Finals MVP.

Roi Sumang of NorthPort, a team which exited the opening conference early, leads the assists department with a 6.5 average.

CJ Perez leads the league in steals at 2.5 per game while Japeth Aguilar was the leading shot blocker at 2.6, while Phoenix rookie Tyler Tio led the three-point shooting percentage at 49.1.

UAAP, NCAA news

The UAAP has signed Dickie Bachmann as commissioner for two seasons.

PBA 3x3 chairman Dickie Bachmann has been named basketball commissioner for UAAP Season 85.

The league signed the former Alaska governor to a two-season term.

Tonichi Pujante, basketball commissioner in UAAP Season 84, returns to the NCAA as basketball commissioner for Season 98. He replaces Bai Cristobal.

Gilas women in Division B semis

Gilas women score an 82-point win. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

GILAS Pilipinas Women advanced to the 2022 Fiba Under-18 Women's Asian Championship Division B semifinals with a 110-28 win over Maldives on Wednesday in India.

Fil-French forward Louna Ozar had 22 points, Ryhanna Calvert and Kate Bobadilla chipped in 17 points each, while Ashley Loon scored 14.

Kalynne Abraham had a double-double of 11 points and 11 boards.

Ana Aminath Simad had 15 points for Maldives, which suffered its third loss in as many games.

