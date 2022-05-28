News you need to know: PBA signings, SEAG incentives and more

SEA Games medalists to be honored

Caloy Yulo is already back in Japan training. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE Philippine government is expected to hand out incentives next week for the Filipino athletes who bagged medals in the Southeast Asian Games.

The Filipino medalists are set to pay a courtesy call at Malacanang on Tuesday, with the incentives expected to be handed out.

Continue reading below ↓

The national government is set to release funds for the incentives to the athletes who garnered a total of 226 medals.

Fifty-two of those are gold medals, with world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo earning five. He is also entitled top incentives for two silver medals he bagged.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Kim Mangrobang is also among the top performing individual athletes, winning the women’s triathlon and duathlon.

Under Republic Act 10699, SEA Games gold medal winners receive P300,000 each, silver P150,000, and bronze P60,000.

Jeff Chan, Ginebra ink new deal

Jeff Chan stays with Ginebra. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

JEFF Chan has signed a new contract with Barangay Ginebra.

The 39-year-old Chan, a key player in the Gin Kings’ run to the title in the PBA Governors’ Cup, has been given a one-year contract.

Chan averaged 4.8 points and 1.5 rebounds while playing 14.8 minutes played 29 games in the 46th season of the PBA. In the finals against Meralco, won by Ginebra in six games, Chan averaged 5.8 points.

In the closeout Game Four of the semifinals against NLEX, Chan exploded for 20 points, shooing was 5 for 8 from beyond the arc, to spark the Kings’ 112-93 win for a return trip to the finals.

Converge squad taking shape

Arellano's double-double machine signed a two-year contract with Converge.

Continue reading below ↓

CONVERGE has signed third pick Jeo Ambohot and No. 4 selection Justin Arana.

The 6-foot-6 Ambohot, NCAA Finals MVP from Letran, signed a three-year contract with the Fiber Xers.

Arana, Arellano’s double-double machine and rebounding king of the NCAA Season 97, was given a two-year contract.

Arana averaged 14.8 points, 17.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks before Arellano fell at the play-in phase.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.