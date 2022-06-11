News you need to know: Scottie, Gilas, PBA roundup and more

Scottie ready to join Gilas

Scottie Thompson feels has improved enough to be able to help the Philippine tream. PHOTO: PBA Images

THE PBA earlier reiterated its commitment to the Philippine men’s basketball team for international competitions, and now its most recent MVP has vowed to help.

Scottie Thompson says he is ready to finally see action for Gilas Pilipinas, three years after withdrawing from the national squad.

Thompson played five games under coach Yeng Guiao during the Asian qualifiers for the 2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup but pulled out, saying he felt there were other players deserving of a roster spot.

Days after being named PBA Season 46 MVP, the 28-year-old Thompson says he is ready to suit up for the Philippines.

“Nung time na yun kinausap ko si coach Yeng. Ang feeling ko nung time na yun ang dami pang deserving sa spot na yun. So sabi ko I need to work on my personal skills like yung sa shooting (ko). Ang dami ko pang need na i-improve nung time na yun,” he added.

“Siguro mas nag-improve nga kahit papaano (yung game). Siguro a little bit ready sa international (tournaments) if ever,” said Thompson. “So ready lang palagi kung mabigyan ng pagkakataon. So ready na ako.”

Beermen go 2-0

Jericho Cruz and the Beermen are off to a fine start. PHOTO: PBA Images

SAN Miguel took the early lead in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup with a 100-92 victory over NLEX on Friday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

CJ Perez scored 19 points while Marcio Lassiter added 18 as the Beermen notched their second win in as many games.

Vic Manuel scored 14, Chris Ross added 13 and Jericho Cruz had 10 points for SMB.

NLEX got 21 points from Don Trollano, while Calvin Oftana came up with 16.

The Road Warriors slid to 1-1.

Converge on win column

Maverick Ahanmisi and the FiberXers are now 1-1. PHOTO: PBA Images

CONVERGE fought back from 20 points down early then held Magnolia scoreless in overtime to post its first win in the PBA, 89-82, on Friday in the Philippine Cup in Antipolo.

Jeron Teng scored 19, while RK Ilagan and Maverick Ahanmisi had 14 points each as the FiberXers evened their record, 1-1.

Rookie Justin Arana had nine points and 12 rebounds for Converge.

Ian Sangalang scored 22, while Calvin while Abueva had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Paul Lee was out due to back spasms as Magnolia slipped to 0-2.

