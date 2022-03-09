News you need to know: PBA playoff scenarios, EJ Obiena update and more

Asian record holder out of Southeast Asian Games roster

EJ Obiena is not in the list of athletes submitted by Patafa to the POC. PHOTO: Ernest Obiena - EJ Obiena on Facebook

EJ OBIENA has been left off the national athletics team for the Southeast Asian Games.

The Olympian, already qualified for two world championships this year, will not be able to defend the pole vault title he won in the 2019 edition of the SEA Games in Clark.

Continue reading below ↓

Obiena won his event at Clark City Stadium by clearing 5.45 meters. He broke the Asian record with a 5.93-m vault in Austria in 2021 and now has a season-high of 5.86m.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Philippine Olympic Committee rued the absence of the 26-year-old in the list submitted by the Philipopine Athletics Track and Field Association, noting it’s one gold medal lost for a nation looking to post a solid finish after taking the overall title in 2019.

“This is horrible,” said POC president Bambol Tolentino.

The POC tasked NSAs to submit their entries by numbers for the SEA Games on Monday as Vietnam set the deadline for submission of team compositions for the May 12 to 23 Games is on Saturday.

Rommel Sytin signed the entry by numbers form as Patafa’s secretary general.

JR Quinahan stays with NLEX

JR Quinahan continues his ride with te Road Warriors. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

NLEX has signed veteran JR Quinahan to a one-year deal.

Also set to sign new contracts with the Road Warriors are big man Mike Miranda, wingmen Philip Paniamogan and Kenneth Ighalo, along with 3x3 player AC Soberano.

NLEX recently acquired Justin Chua in a trade.

Quinahan and Jericho Cruz both signed two-month extensions after their contracts expired at the end of the year. That wasn’t enough for the protracted season, however, with the COVID-19 stoppage further stretching the PBA Governors’ Cup.

While Cruz moved to San Miguel as a free agent and got a three-year contract, Quinahan stays with NLEX.

Alaska playoff situation

Olu Ashaolu and the Aces finished the eliminations with a 6-5 record. PHOTO: PBA Images



Continue reading below ↓

SLIPPING to the bottom half of the PBA Governors’ Cup playoff field and falling short of a twice-to-beat advantage, Alaska waits for the quarterfinal seedings with several elimination-round games still to be played.

The Aces ended the eliminations with a 6-5 win-loss record.

Facing Ginebra, also with a 6-5 mark, is a possibility.

Based on unofficial computations, Ginebra is actually still in the running for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals. Chances, however, are very slim since TNT must lose to also-ran Terrafirma and NorthPort, which will drop it to 5-6 and out of the playoff race. Meralco also must lose to Phoenix Super LPG.

Such a situation will lead to a five-way deadlock for fourth place among Ginebra, Alaska, Phoenix, NorthPort, and Meralco on 6-5 records. That will most likely put Ginebra at No. 4 due to the Gin Kings being 4-0 against the teams involved in the tie and with a superior points differential bolstered by a 26-point win over NorthPort last December 17.

Continue reading below ↓

As for which will take the No. 5 slot, that will be dictated by the winning margin in the game between Phoenix and Meralco on Friday. As things stand, Alaska has the inside track for the No. 5 position with a -5 point differential, with Phoenix closely behind at -7 with a game left to play against Meralco. This means that a one-point Phoenix win would most likely arrange that Ginebra-Alaska quarterfinals.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.