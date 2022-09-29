News you need to know: Hotshots, E-Painters win; NCAA, UAAP update and more

Hotshots, Elasto Painters win

Nick Rakocevic comes up with a monster double-double. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

MAGNOLIA survived a huge first-day scare, holding off skidding Terrafirma, 100-92, in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday at the MOA Arena.

Nick Rakocevic came up with 45 points and 25 rebounds for the Hotshots in winning a showdown of imports, with Dyip reinforcement Lester Prosper delivering 41 and 19.

Jio Jalalon scored 12 and Ian Sangalang had 10 points for Magnolia, which squandered a 15-point deficit before regaining control.

Juami Tiongson had 19 points for Terrafirma, which slipped to 0-2 this conference and suffered its 18th straight game dating to last season.

Rain or Shine bounced back from its opening-day loss, while spoiling Ginebra’s conference debut, 93-71.

Steve Taylor Jr. had 21 points and 10 rebounds as coach Yeng Guiao scored his first win in his return to Rain or Shine.

Justin Brownlee had 20 points and 16 rebounds while new guy Jamie Malonzo led the Ginebra locals with 14 points.

Two Knights suspended

The NCAA ruled Brent Paraiso's hit as an act of violence.

LETRAN’s Brent Paraiso and Louie Sangalang have been suspended for one game after being sent off the Knights match against the Mapua Cardinals.

The Knights won that game after Sangalang was ejected for two technical fouls for taunting and Paraiso thrown out for hitting Mapua’s Adrian Nocum in the head with an elbow.

Paraiso and Sangalang will miss Letran’s game against rival San Beda on Friday.

League officials reviewed the game and NCAA basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante said it was determined "Paraiso intentionally hit Mapua's Adrian Nocum at the back of his head with an elbow which is a deliberate act of violence and not a legitimate basketball play."

"I strongly denounce violence of any form in and outside the playing court," he added.

UAAP update

Coach Jeff Napa confirms LA Casinillo can't suit up for NU this season.

NATIONAL University’s recent recruit LA Casinillo has been ruled ineligible for UAAP Season 85.

Casinillo, who moved from University of Sto. Tomas from his time in senior high school, was apparently enrolled for college before he transferred to NU.

Meanwhile, the league announced it will have the coach's challenge in effect for Season 85.

The challenge will be available to coaches in the men's, women's, and juniors' tournaments.

Officials also announced it will have PBA referees and other referee groups recognized by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas officiating UAAP games.

