News you need to know: PBA, PVL updates and more

WILL McAloney is looking for a new team after his stint with Blackwater.

The 26-year-old forward declined Blackwater’s offer of an extension until the end of the season and is now a restricted free agent.

David Semerad and Ron Dennison, meanwhile, were not offered new contracts by Blackwater and are now unrestricted free agents.

The Bossing earlier released Nino Canaleta and Frank Golla.

The Bossing still having the right to match the offer of the next team for Maloney, the 15th pick in the 2019 draft.

Semerad is recovering from a patellar tendon injury.

JWash still eager to play

JAY Washington says he doesn’t take it against TNT for letting him go again.

The 40-year-old big man, who rejoined TNT in 2019 as a free agent, was traded to Blackwater along with two future second-round picks as the Tropang Giga got former Gilas stalwart Carl Bryan Cruz.

“There’s no hard feelings there,” Washington said. “Obviously, we went through a lot over there the last couple of years, and it’s great to see them finally reach the top of the mountain and win a championship.”

A TNT draft day acquisition in 2005, Washington was traded in 2008 to San Miguel for the draft pick that enabled the then Phone Pals to select Jayson Castro.

“I hope I can continue my career. I feel like I still have it,” said Washington, who averaged 3.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14 minutes of play in the three games he played for Blackwater so far.

PVL start date moved

THE Premier Volleyball League has pushed back its opening date and made changes to the tournament format for the 2022 Open Conference.

Originally eyeing a February start, PVL is not looking to open its season on March 16.

The nine-team Open Conference has been shortened to four weeks, ending on April 9 to give way to the Philippine women’s volleyball team’s stint in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

A bubble tournament would be held either at Aquamarine Sports Complex in Lipa or Tagaytay Royale in Cavite.

If the situation clears up in Manila, the Open Conference will be held in Metro Manila under a closed-circuit setup.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) will tap mostly PVL players for the 20-member pool of the women’s volleyball team, which will train in Brazil as part of its buildup for the SEA Games slated May 12 to 23 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The league also decided to change the conference format from single round robin to pool play.

Defending champion Chery Tiggo, runner-up Creamline, third placer Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, Philippine Army, PLDT, BaliPure, Cignal, and PNVF Champions League champion F2 Logistics, will be divided into two pools with one side having five teams.

One team from the pool of five will be eliminated, while the four in the other bracket will all advance.

