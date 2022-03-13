News you need to know: PBA playoffs, Gilas Women and more

TNT not taking Ginebra lightly

RR Pogoy and the Tropang Giga have an early showdown with the Gin Kings in the PBA playoffs again.

ROGER Pogoy says TNT is bracing for a tough quarterfinal showdown with Barangay Ginebra.

The Tropang Giga, who got past the Gin Kings in one game during the Philippine Cup quarterfinals, again hold a twice-to-beat advantage as the Governors’ Cup playoffs begin.

But Pogoy says it is a much different scenario now, especially with four-time champion Justin Brownlee leading the Gin Kings.

“Yun nga sabi ni coach Chot (Reyes) kanina. Nakipag-patayan para makakuha ng twice-to-beat, tapos ang kalaban mo Ginebra,” said Pogoy.

“Pero at least twice-to-beat ka nga.”

Magnolia is the top seed with a 10-2 record followed by NLEX at 8-3. TNT wound up third on superior quotient over Meralco and San Miguel, which had similar 7-4 records.

Ginebra wound up No. 6 with a 5-6 card, same as seventh seed Alaska.

Meralco takes on San Miguel, NLEX battles Alaska, while Magnolia faces the winner of the play-in between Northport and Phoenix.

EJ Obiena out of World Indoors

OLYMPIAN EJ Obiena missed an opportunity to compete against the best of the best.

The 26-year-old Obiena had qualified for the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Belgrade, but cannot see action after failing to get an endorsement from the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa).

Obiena surpassed the qualifying standard of 5.81 meters with his gold-medal finish in the Orlen Cup in Poland, but the World Indoors slated March 18 to 20 requires an endorsement from the athlete’s mother federation.

The registration deadline has passed.

Obiena, accused of falsifying liquidation reports by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association, has recently entered into mediation with the local federation organized by the Philippine Sports Commission.

“If country was ever put first, I should be headed to Belgrade now. But I am not. I will watch it on TV like millions of others. I will see other nations take the medal that Philippines should be winning,” said Obiena.

Gilas Women update

Gilas Pilipinas Women have a provisional list for the SEA Games. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

THE Gilas Pilipinas Women’s pool for the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games has been set, with veterans Afril Bernardino, Clare Castro and Janine Pontejos heading the list.

Khate Castillo, Chack Cabinbin, Andrea Tongco, Kristine Cayabyab, Camille Clarin, Angel Surada, Gemma Miranda, Karl Ann Pingol, Katrina Guytingco, Gabi Bade, Ella Fajardo, Monique Del Carmen, Stephanie Berberabe, Malia Bambrick and Mai Loni Henson are also in the squad

Meanwhile, Clarin has been tapped to take the spot of injured Jack Animam in the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 Women lineup.

Bernardino, Pontejos and Castro will be back for a shot at back-to-back gold medals.

