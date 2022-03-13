Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Mar 13
    Multisport

    News you need to know: PBA playoffs, Gilas Women and more

    by spin.ph staff
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    EJ Obiena is outof the World Indoors; Afril Bernardino eyes another double gold; PBA playoffs nears.
    PHOTO: AP

    TNT not taking Ginebra lightlyRoger Pogoy

    RR Pogoy and the Tropang Giga have an early showdown with the Gin Kings in the PBA playoffs again.

    ROGER Pogoy says TNT is bracing for a tough quarterfinal showdown with Barangay Ginebra.

    The Tropang Giga, who got past the Gin Kings in one game during the Philippine Cup quarterfinals, again hold a twice-to-beat advantage as the Governors’ Cup playoffs begin.

    Continue reading below ↓

    But Pogoy says it is a much different scenario now, especially with four-time champion Justin Brownlee leading the Gin Kings.

    “Yun nga sabi ni coach Chot (Reyes) kanina. Nakipag-patayan para makakuha ng twice-to-beat, tapos ang kalaban mo Ginebra,” said Pogoy.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    “Pero at least twice-to-beat ka nga.”

    Magnolia is the top seed with a 10-2 record followed by NLEX at 8-3. TNT wound up third on superior quotient over Meralco and San Miguel, which had similar 7-4 records.

    Ginebra wound up No. 6 with a 5-6 card, same as seventh seed Alaska.

    Meralco takes on San Miguel, NLEX battles Alaska, while Magnolia faces the winner of the play-in between Northport and Phoenix.

    EJ Obiena out of World Indoors

    EJ Obiena with coach Petrov

    Continue reading below ↓

    OLYMPIAN EJ Obiena missed an opportunity to compete against the best of the best.

    The 26-year-old Obiena had qualified for the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Belgrade, but cannot see action after failing to get an endorsement from the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa).

    Obiena surpassed the qualifying standard of 5.81 meters with his gold-medal finish in the Orlen Cup in Poland, but the World Indoors slated March 18 to 20 requires an endorsement from the athlete’s mother federation.

    The registration deadline has passed.

    Obiena, accused of falsifying liquidation reports by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association, has recently entered into mediation with the local federation organized by the Philippine Sports Commission.

    “If country was ever put first, I should be headed to Belgrade now. But I am not. I will watch it on TV like millions of others. I will see other nations take the medal that Philippines should be winning,” said Obiena.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Gilas Women update

    Camille Clarin Gilas Pilipinas Women Fiba Women's Asia CupGilas Pilipinas Women have a provisional list for the SEA Games.

    THE Gilas Pilipinas Women’s pool for the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games has been set, with veterans Afril Bernardino, Clare Castro and Janine Pontejos heading the list.

    Khate Castillo, Chack Cabinbin, Andrea Tongco, Kristine Cayabyab, Camille Clarin, Angel Surada, Gemma Miranda, Karl Ann Pingol, Katrina Guytingco, Gabi Bade, Ella Fajardo, Monique Del Carmen, Stephanie Berberabe, Malia Bambrick and Mai Loni Henson are also in the squad

    Continue reading below ↓

    Meanwhile, Clarin has been tapped to take the spot of injured Jack Animam in the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 Women lineup.

    Bernardino, Pontejos and Castro will be back for a shot at back-to-back gold medals.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      EJ Obiena is outof the World Indoors; Afril Bernardino eyes another double gold; PBA playoffs nears.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again