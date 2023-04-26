News you need to know: PBA on Quinahan and Co., RoS raises Belga fines

More fines for Beau Belga

BEAU Belga was found to have seen action in several unsanctioned games aside from the recent controversial match in Cebu, and Rain or Shine raised the penalties on the veteran forward.

A Rain or Shine probe revealed Belga also participated in games in Davao and Laguna, and he has been slapped with a fine of 15 days worth of salary on Tuesday.

The former Philippine team forward was earlier handed a six-day suspension without pay as the video of the Cebu game leaked.

Belga was seen throwing the ball at a foreign player that was fighting NLEX’s JR Quinahan in the game between Northball and Sirius Star.

Stiff penalties for erring PBA players

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial is set to meet next week with PBA players who took part in the fight-marred game in Cebu last week.

Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro says the players could be facing hefty penalties, citing a memo issued by the league in 2020 regarding players’ participation in unsanctioned tournaments.

“We have a memo back in 2020 about slapping P50K fine for those players who are playing in unsanctioned tournaments, especially kapag hindi sila nagpaalam sa mga mother teams nila,” said Castro in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

“And in this case right now yung sa Cebu, mukhang they didn’t get the permit from their mother teams,” added Castro. “If I’m not mistaken, may suspension din yun.”

NLEX’s JR Quinahan got into a fight with a foreign player, Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga got involved in the clash, while also suiting up for Northball were Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon and NorthPort’s Robert Bolick.

