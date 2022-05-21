News you need to know: PBA MVP race, SEA Games updates and more

PBA MVP race

Four players are in the race for the MVP award. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | PBA Images

THE Leo Awards Night is set with four players battling it out for the PBA's top individual award.

The MVP of PBA Season 46 will be named on June 5 along with the Mythical Team, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, the All Defensive Team, and Samboy Lim Sportsmanship awardee.

Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson, the Best Player and Finals MVP of the Governors’ Cup, is vying for the top award along with Mikey Williams, TNT’s 30-year-old guard who has a chance to become Rookie-MVP for the first time since Benjie Paras in 1989. Williams was named Finals MVP of the Philippine Cup.

Also in the running are Magnolia's Calvin Abueva, named Best Player of the Philippine Cup, and NorthPort's Robert Bolick, who consistently led the league in statistics the past season.

SEA Games enters final stretch

Hidilyn Diaz wins again. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

HIDILYN Diaz bagged a SEA Games gold medal, as expected, and two other Filipinos delivered although the Philippines remained in fifth place on Friday in Hanoi.

The 31-year-old Diaz won a battle of Olympic gold medalists, defeating Thailand’s Tanasan Sanikun, 27, in the women's -55 kilogram division with a 206 kilogram total.

Tanasan, winner in the 48 kg class at the 2016 Rio Olympics where Diaz bagged silver in the 53 kg class, lifted a total of 203.

Sibol delivered anew, topping the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang for its second gold in Hanoi, while Shugen Nakano retained the title in the judo men’s -66 kilogram division, beating Hoang Phuc Truong of Vietnam in the final.

