    News you need to know: Comms Cup semis race, PBA mini tournament and more

    by spin.ph staff
    7 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    PBA mini-tournament

    Willie Marcial

    PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is drawing up a plan to hold mini-tournaments, possibly featuring teams preparing for the Fiba Basketball World Cup next year.

    The league will have a four-month break in between seasons as the Philippines prepares for the world championship, but Marcial is hoping to hold a tournament for players who are not in the Gilas pool.

    Marcial also hopes to invite national teams that plan to arrive in the Philippines well ahead of the Fiba World Cup.

    “Balak din sa early part ng August, ‘yung mga teams na magkaka-camp dito, baka puwede natin maimbitahang mag-mini tournament. Gusto rin nila ng may kalaban. Kailangan ko rin kausapin ang SBP. Sana matuloy,” said Marcial, who is set to present the plan to the PBA board soon.

    “Itatapat naman natin sa invitational ‘yung mga hindi natin ka-grupo. Magpapalaro din ang SBP para masubukan din ang teams kapag nandiyan na ‘yung World Cup,” said Marcial.

    Race to top two

    Chito Victolero, Tim Cone

    A BAY Area win in its next game will secure a top-two spot and a twice-to-beat advantage for the Dragons. Bay Area takes on TNT on Wednesday.

    Ginebra also has a good shot at a twice-to-beat incentive. With a 7-2 win-loss card, Ginebra is in third spot. In case of a tie for second, the Gin Kings have the advantage over Bay Area and Magnolia having won over the Dragons and Hotshots. Ginebra next faces NLEX, NorthPort and Converge.

    Erstwhile leader Magnolia hope to hold on to the top two as it takes on Meralco and Rain or Shine. The Hotshots hold an 8-2 record.

    Converge has slipped to fourth at 8-3 and with one game left, have a slim chance of moving back up in the top two.

    Blazers, Generals win

    COLLEGE of St. Benilde scored an 82-73 win over San Beda on Tuesday to secure a top two spot in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

    Mark Sangco had 19 points and 12 rebounds as the Blazers improved to 14-4.

    Emilio Aguinaldo College scored a 63-62 overtime victory over Arellano to end its campaign on a bright note.

    The Generals finish with a 3-15 record, while the Chiefs end up at 7-11.

