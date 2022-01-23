News you need to know: PBA, Marc Pingris updates and more

Stricter salary cap

YENG Guiao says next for the PBA to focus on after implementing unrestricted free agency is to enforce a stricter salary cap for teams and players.

NLEX Road Warriors coach and general manager, Guiao said free agency is good of the players but smaller teams will struggle even more.

“Nakikita na natin ngayon pa lang that the balance is tilting towards the more capable teams financially,” Guiao pointed out.

“… advantage yan ng teams na maraming resources, at disadvantage yan ng teams na hindi maraming resources.”

How to go about it and modify its limitation is up to the league hierarchy, according to the NLEX coach.

“Now it’s up to the PBA to balance that. Mabuti wala ako sa position ni commissioner Willie (Marcial) kasi problema talaga yan ng commissioner,” Guiao stressed.

New role for Marc Pingris

MARC Pingris has been named commissioner of the upcoming Pilipinas Super League.

Pingris was expected to play for the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Invitational late last year, but those plans did not push through.

Eleven teams have commited to join the inaugural Pilipinas Super League season led by MPBL champion Davao Occidental Dumper Tigers - Cocolife and Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup titlist Basilan BRT.

Also joining the fray are Cagayan Valley Golden Eagles, Kapatagan Buffalos, Pagadian Explorers, Bicol Express Uragons, Cooly El Nido Fruit Masters FSD-Makati Auto Insurance Services, MJAS/Zenith Danao City, Lapu-Lapu City, Tsada Kagayan, and a club from Boracay.

