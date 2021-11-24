News you need to know: PBA imports, free agent updates and more

Mike Harris, three other PBA imports arrive

Mike Harris is set to join Magnolia soon. PHOTO: jerome ascaño

FORMER PBA Best Import Mike Harris and three others are set to join their teams in a few days after arriving in the Philippines ahead of the Governors Cup.

This brings to nine the imports already in the country, with only three teams waiting for their reinforcements to arrive in the country.

Continue reading below ↓

The 38-year-old Harris, who earned 2018 Governors Cup Best Import honors playing for Alaska, sees action for Magnolia this time.

Paul Harris has arrived and is preparing to join Phoenix, McKenzie Moore is signed with TnT Tropang Giga, and Jaylen Bond is suiting up for Blackwater after completing the 10-day quarantine.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

KJ McDaniels (NLEX) has earlier arrived, as did Antonio Hester (Terrafirma), Olu Ashaolu (Alaska), Brandon Brown (San Miguel), and Cameron Forte (NorthPort).

Ginebra coach Tim Cone said Justin Brownlee is expected to arrive this week, while Rain or Shine import Henry Walker is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.

Meralco had to sign new import Tony Bishop after NBA veteran Shabazz Muhammad canceled his PBA stint due to a family emergency.

San Miguel 3x3 roster update



SMB adds Jhan Nermal to 3x3 team.

Continue reading below ↓

AFTER a stint in the MPBL and Filbasket, Jhan Nermal is lined up for the PBA 3x3.

San Miguel has signed Nermal, out of West Negros University in the Negros Occidental Private Schools Sports Cultural Educational Association.

The Kabankalan, Negros Occidental native takes the spot of Bacon Austria for the second leg of the pro league's maiden three-a-side tournament.

At San Miguel, Nermal teams up with Jeff Manday, his former rival when the latter played for Colegio De Sta. Ana de Victorias.

Free agent tracker

Chris Banchero's name has popped up in a number of trade rumors the past few months. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

WITH the rights to Stanley Pringle and Kevin Alas taken, two free agent jewels remain from the 2014 draft class — NLEX guard Jericho Cruz [taken No. 9 in that draft] and Phoenix point guard Chris Banchero, who was picked at No. 5 by the Alaska Aces.

Yeng Guiao, NLEX coach and general manager, confirmed that Cruz's contract will be expiring at the end of the season. A check with Phoenix also revealed Banchero - taken by the team in the Vic Manuel trade - is in the same boat.

Guiao expressed confidence that the team can come to terms with Cruz on a new contract.

"I'm confident he'll want to stay," Guiao said.

As for Banchero, the high-scoring guard's name has popped up in a number of trade rumors the past few months that cast doubt on his continued stay in the Fuel Masters' camp.

Other members of the 2014 draft class who remain active in the PBA are the Semerad brothers Anthony and David, Matt Ganuelas Rosser, Juami Tiongson, Rodney Brondial, Jake Pascual, Rome Dela Rosa, Prince Caperal, Nards Pinto, Gab Banal, Frang Golla, Brian Heruela, Kenneth Ighalo, Paolo Taha, and Raul Soyud.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.