News you need to know: PBA import changes and more

Kevin Murphy returns to PBA

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

KEVIN Murphy is set to make a PBA return, joining NorthPort in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The Batang Pier are making an import change as they hope to move out of the cellar. They share the bottom with Rain or Shine at 0-4.

Marcus Weathers averaged 31.7 points and 10 rebounds in the four games and is still expected to see action on Friday against Barangay Ginebra.

Murphy suited up for San Miguel Beer in 2018.

Brownlee vs Selden

PHOTO: AP



FOCUS will be on Wayne Selden as he suits up for NLEX against Ginebra on Wednesday in the Governors’ Cup.

The Road Warriors went 4-0 with Jonathon Simmons, who had to leave to return to his team in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone described Selden as a younger version of the Gin Kings’ resident import and now Philippine team member Justin Brownlee.

“He’s just like a young Justin reincarnated. So it would have been fun going up against him,” said Cone.

Ginebra seeks its second win after scoring a 116-108 victory over Rain or Shine.

Bay Area signs Barefield

PHOTO: Courtesy of Herbert Iponla

SEDRICK Barefield is joining Bay Area for the East Asia Super League Champions Week.

The Fil-Am guard is the Dragons’ Asian import for the March 1 to 5 tournament in Utsunomiya and Okinawa.

Barefield joins the team featuring Myles Powell and Andrew Nicholson.

TNT Tropang Giga is bracketed with the Dragons in Group B along with Utsunomiya Brex and Seoul SK Knights, but won’t be playing Bay Area in the pool matches.

Volleyball results

PHOTO: PVL

CHERY is off to a strong start in the PVL All-Filipino, defeating Cignal, 27-25, 25-19, 25-22, on Tuesday at the Philsports Arena.

Shaya Adorador scored 16, Mylene Paat had 15 points and EJ Laure added 13.

F2 overcame PLDT in the other match, 25-22, 25-21, 14-25, 20-25, 16-14.

Myla Pablo scored 21 in her first match with F2, while Kim Kianna Dy had 17 points.