News you need to know: PBA, Gilas roster updates and more

Baltazar, Tamayo out of Gilas pool

Carl Tamayo is concentrating on UP's preparations for the UAAP.

JUSTINE Baltazar and Carl Tamayo are out of the Philippine national basketball pool for the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Green Archers coach Derrick Pumaren said Baltazar’s “studies are closely monitored to be on schedule for graduation."

Continue reading below ↓

"Justine is currently immersed in our school bubble and actually turned down two offers from Japan to play his final year with La Salle and graduate," Pumaren added.

University of the Philippines Maroons coach Goldwin Monteverde confirmed that Tamayo is also out of the national pool for the February games.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Our team is composed of 12 rookies and we entered our bubble this January and have only began our team practices last week. The team barely knows each other and we need to focus on the upcoming UAAP this March," said Monteverde.

PBA to play on during Fiba window

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas says the PBA will support the national team until the Fiba Basketball World Cup. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

THE PBA Governors’ Cup will continue even as the TNT-reinforced Philippine national basketball team participates in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

Action resumes on Feb. 11 and TNT will play more games in the PBA ahead of the first window of the Fiba event.

During the Fiba qualifiers, the PBA games will be held at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The PBA reiterated its support to the national team program until the World Cup tournament proper.

“It’s not only about the February support for Gilas but we are looking forward to continuing the support until the World Cup,” said PBA chairman Ricky Vargas.

No Mikey for Gilas

Mikey Williams can only play for Gilas in Fiba events as a naturalized player. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

MIKEY Williams cannot suit up for Gilas Pilipinas in the Fiba qualifiers.

The TNT rookie can’t be considered a local in Fiba-sanctioned tournaments

Williams' situation is pretty much the same as those of Stanley Pringle, Christian Standhardinger, Chris Ross, and Mo Tautuaa - fellow Fil-foreigners who all failed to obtain a Philippine passport before the age of 16.

Under Fiba rules, such players can only play for their national teams under the naturalized players quota.

Gilas already has Ange Kouame as naturalized player.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.