News you need to know: Justin Chua update, Pinay footballers win again and more

Pinay footballers advance

PHOTO: PFF

THE Philippines made it to the second phase of the Women’s Olympic Football Asian qualifiers with a 4-0 win over Hong Kong on Tuesday in Tajikistan.

Sarina Bolden had goals in the fifth and 41st minutes as the Philippines made it three wins after earlier beating Pakistan, 4-0, and Tajikistan, 8-0.

Meryll Serrano and Quinley Quezada also scored for the Filipinas, who advance to the second phase where North Korea, Japan, Australia, China and South Korea have been seeded. First-round group winners Vietnam, Thailand, India, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan and Iran also advanced.

TNT update

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

JUSTIN Chua is uncertain if he will be able to see action when TNT takes on Ginebra in Game Two of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Chua was unable to return to the floor when he hurt his knee in Game One.

He had three points, two rebounds and one block.

Why Pampanga has Arwind and Co. on roster

PAMPANGA will not have PBA stars Arwind Santos and Alex Cabagnot, retired star Marc Pingris and PBA rookie Encho Serrano in the lineup when the MPBL starts.

The Lanterns, however, are hoping to be able to field them when they become available.

“Nasa line-up sila in case na hindi ma-renew si Arwind, lalaro. Kapag si Encho, hindi na-renew sa May, lalaro,” Pampanga team official Alan Trinidad told SPIN.ph on Tuesday.

“Kapag hindi mo niline-up, kapag naging available sila, hindi mo mapapalaro,” Trinidad explained.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN