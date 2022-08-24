News you need to know: Gilas Youth at Fiba Asia U18 and more

Gilas Youth unbeaten

Mason Amos leads the Philippine team to a 3-0 record. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

GILAS Pilipinas Youth takes on Lebanon in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Fiba Under-18 Asian Championship.

The Philippines, unbeaten in three games in group play, take on a Lebanese squad that went 1-1 as the tournament enters the knockout phase on Wednesday.

The Filipinos completed the group sweep with an 84-73 win over Chinese Taipei. They started the tournament with a 112-48 drubbing of Syria before scoring a 77-61 win over Qatar.

The winner of Philippines-Lebanon game will advance to the semifinals against winner of the match between Chinese Taipei and Japan.

All-UAAP cast in preseason semis

NU leads four UAAP teams in the preseason tournament semis.

KEVIN Quiambao scored 18 to lead La Salle to an 83-74 victory over St. Benilde in the quarterfinals of the Filoil Cup preseason tournament on Tuesday.

Will Gozum had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Blazers.

The Archers advanced to the semifinals against Far Eastern University, which eliminated University of the Philippines, 72-63.

Bryan Sajonia scored 16, while L-Jay Gonzales had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tamaraws.

National University improved to 9-0 in advancing to the semifinals, scoring a 75-64 win over San Sebastian.

John Galinato had 19 points as NU arranged a semifinal match with Adamson, which defeated Lyceum, 83-71.

Cedrick Manzano and Joshua Yerro led the Falcons with 15 points each.

