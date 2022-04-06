News you need to know: PBA Finals, Fiber Xers plans and more

Fiber Xers squad taking shape

Dennis Anthony Uy wants to form a team team that can compete with the league's best. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

JEFF Cariaso is looking to add another assistant coach to the staff and Converge management has been ordered to assemble a team that will rise as contenders as quick as possible.

Allyn Bulanadi, picked in the special round of the 2019 PBA draft, are among the former Alaska players being considered. Converge also plans to have contract talks with Kevin Racal, Robbie Herndon, Alec Stockton, Jaycee Marcelino, Rey Publico, and veteran Bryan Faundo.

The team, which will use Fiber Xers as moniker, will have Cariaso calling the shots with deputies Joe Silva, Danny Ildefonso, Franco Atienza and Raymond Gavieres.

“We just acquired the franchise with an existing line-up of players and coaching staff. We don’t want to rock the boat. We will see how this team moves forward. And then, through constant recalibration and putting in the right pieces, we can do it. Marching orders from Boss Dennis, make this competitive,” said Team governor Chito Salud.

Converge team owner Dennis Anthony Uy also shot down speculations Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda has a stake in the Fiber Xers after being named consultant.

“In his personal capacity, hindi siya involved (sa team). He’s just only my personal consultant,” said Uy.

PBA Finals get underway

Meralco has Tony Bishop this time against thrice Governors Cup winning import Justin Brownlee. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

JUSTIN Brownlee admits he is relieved he is not facing old nemesis Allen Durham but is not taking Tony Bishop lightly.

The PBA Finals get underway on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum, with Brownlee and Bishop facing off in the fourth title series between Ginebra and Meralco.

“I need to be honest, yeah you could say that,” a smiling Brownlee candidly admitted when asked about the scenario of playing the Bolts in the finals without Durham around.

“He’s really been the Best Import for three times and there’s a reason for that. He definitely earned it,” he said of his long-time rival.

Out two weeks with a calf injury, Japeth Aguilar is a game-time decision for Ginebra.

Aljon Mariano, who underwent surgery to remove bone spurs on his foot, has been on active list since the quarterfinals and could finally see action in the title series.

Chris Banchero is also a game-time decision, according to coach Norman Black, as the Fil-Italian guard is still feeling the effects of an injury to his upper body suffered during Game Four of the semifinals against Magnolia.

UAAP roundup

Ateneo stays unbeaten

DAVE Ildefonso scored 14 and Ange Kouame added 12 as Ateneo defeated National University, 74-64, on Tuesday to go 5-0 in the UAAP basketball tournament.

Reyland Torres had 14 points, while John Lloyd Clemente added 12 points for NU which fell to 2-3.

Xyrus Torres had a game-high 26 points to power Far Eastern University to an 88-74 victory over University of the East.

Emman Ojuola had 18 points and 19 boards as the Tamaraws ended a three-game slide and moved into a share of fourth at 2-3.

UE is winless in five games.

University of the Philippines squeaked past Adamson, 73-71, for its fourth win in five games.

Zavier Lucero had 20 points and Malick Diouf added 16 for UP.

Jerom Lasimosa scored 18 for Adamson, which slid to 1-4.

La Salle kept a share of second spot with a 75-66 victory over University of Sto. Tomas.

Justine Baltazar scored 20 as the Archers improved to 4-1.

Rookie Nic Cabanero and Joshua Fontanilla had 20 points each for UST, now at 2-3.

