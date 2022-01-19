News you need to know: PBA Draft, Govs Cup update and more

Crucial PBA meeting

THE PBA will discuss next week its next steps in the season when the board of governors convenes next week.

The Governors’ Cup was paused due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. The last playdate was Dec. 26.

“By next week, malalaman na kung itutuloy o hindi, ano ang balak, hihintayin ba natin bumaba,” said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial.

Marcial said Games and Amusements Board chairman Baham Mitra has already issued an endorsement to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the PBA to continue the season through a home-venue-home set-up.

PBA Draft delay

THE delay in resumption of PBA action will also affect the Rookie Draft.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said once the adjustment in the schedule of the import-laden conference is made owing to the repeated delays, the league's other activities including the 2021 draft will be pushed back as well.

Originally set in March, the rookie draft could be pushed back to late April or early May.

So far, no amateur players have openly declared for the draft, although Marcial said a lot of inquiries had already been made to his office.

Last year, the draft was held March 14 under a first ever virtual setup due to the pandemic.

Tokyo Z releases Juan GdL

B.LEAGUE second division team Earthfriends Tokyo Z has released Filipino import Juan Gomez de Liano.

Gomez de Liano has been off the active list since Dec. 4.

In 17 games with the Earthfriends, the De Liano averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.5 steals, in 16.6 minutes.

Tokyo Z is 13th out of 14 teams in the second division with a 5-25 win-loss record.

Spin.ph sources learned that multiple B.League teams are inquiring about the availability of the former University of the Philippines guard in the hope of enlisting him for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

