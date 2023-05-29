News you need to know: PBA changes draft, eligibility guidelines and more

New PBA eligibility rules

FILIPINO players in overseas leagues looking to return to the PBA will no longer be handed sit-out sanctions.

The rights to the players who moved from the PBA to leagues abroad, such as the B.League’s Kiefer Ravena and Robert Bolick, remain with their mother teams. They can be re-signed or traded.

Meanwhile, players that went straight to other local or international leagues such as the MPBL and the Japan pro leagues, can enter the PBA though the draft.

Regular PBA draft rules apply to players in their first three years of eligibility, while those who are already in the fourth and fifth year will be included in a lottery system. This applies to players such as Thirdy Ravena, who has been in the B.League since 2020.

Phoenix downs Meralco

PHOTO: pba images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

DOUBLE-doubles from Raul Soyud and Larry Muyang powered Phoenix to a 100-93 victory over Meralco in the PBA on Tour on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Soyud had 25 points and 13 rebounds while Larry Muyang had 13 and 12 as the Fuel Masters improved to 2-0 in the exhibition series.

Anjo Caram led Meralco with 24 points

Magnolia routs Blackwater

PHOTO: pba images

ABU Tratter, Jerrick Ahanmisi and Mark Barroca showed the way as Magnolia overpowered Blackwater, 117-83, on Sunday in the PBA on Tour.

Tratter scored 14 on 6 of 9 shooting, Ahanmisi went 6 for 11 to match the output, while Mark Barrocca also scored 14, going 5 for 14.

James Sena scored 11 to lead Blackwater.

Short reign for Jerusalem

Watch Now

PUERTO Rico’s Oscar Collazo ended Melvin Jerusalem’s reign as WBO minimumweight champion with a technical knockout win in the sixth round of their bout on Saturday in Indio, California (Sunday, Manila time).

Jerusalem, who wrested the title from Masataka Taniguchi in January, now has a record of 20-3 with 12 KOs.

The 26-year-old Collazo is world champion after only seven fights (7-0, 5 KOs).