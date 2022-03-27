News you need to know: PBA Best Player race, college hoops, Folayang and more

Scottie jumps from sixth to second in BPC race

BARANGAY Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson has sustained his fine play and is expected to move into the top spot of the Best Player of the Conference race with the Gin Kings closing in on the finals of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Thompson rose from sixth spot to second in the BPC standings behind Robert Bolick, whose Northport squad missed the quarterfinals.

Averaging a near triple-double in the quarterfinals and sustaining his fine play in the round of four, Thompson has 36.1 statistical points, while Bolick is at 39.9.

The 26-year-old Bolick leads the league in scoring (21.8 points), assists (8.8), and steals (2.2), though his chance at the BPC award had been dented by the Batang Pier’s failure to reach the quarterfinals.

Matthew Wright, whose Phoenix squad was eliminated in one game by top seed Magnolia, is running third with 33.6 sps.

Tamaraws, Eagles off to fine start

RJ Abarrientos scored 18 and Bryan Sajonia added 12 as FEU eased past University of Sto. Tomas, 76-51, in the opener of the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament at the MOA Arena.

Abarrientos made four triples, five rebounds and two assists for the Tamaraws, who were without L-Jay Gonzales due to a sprained ankle.

Joshua Fontanilla led UST with 19 points, while Nic Cabanero scored 12.

Dave Ildefonso led Ateneo in scoring but SJ Belangel came up with the big endgame shots as Ateneo defeated University of the Philippines, 90-81.

Ildefonso scored 19, Raffy Verano added 18, Ange Kouame scored 11, while Belangel had 10, including jumpers in the closing minutes as the Blue Eagles held off the Maroons.

CJ Cansino led UP with 21 points, Malick Diouf scored 15 and Carl Tamayo had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Deschon Winston had 22 points as La Salle defeated University of the East, 71-66.

Nico Paranada and Harvey Pagsanjan scored 13 each for the Red Warriors.

Janjan Felicilda scored 14, the only double-digit scorer for National University, in a 71-69 squeaker over Adamson.

Didat Hanapi scored 20, Jerom Lastimosa had 18 points, Lenda Douanga had 11 points and 13 boards, while Joem Sabandal had 11 makers for Adamson.

Folayang defeats Parr

EDUARD Folayang scored a unanimous decision victory over John Wayne Parr in One X: Grand Finale in Singapore.

The 37-year-old Folayang knocked down Parr, 45, in the second round with a right hand and overcame a late flurry from the Australian former kickboxing champion who was in his retirement bout.

The Filipino won his muay thai debut, ending a run of four MMA losses.

Parr has a 99-34 record in muay thai.

