News you need to know: PBA-B.League updates and more

PHILIPPINE Basketball Association officials told their Japan B. League counterparts they are hoping the relationship between the two organizations won’t be strained by player transfers.

In a meeting in Tokyo, PBA board chairman Ricky Vargas told B.League officials that player movement from the Philippines to Japan have affected not only the ballclubs but the national team as well.

“If we continue this way of engaging Philippine players without prior clearance from our league, it may sadly blemish our friendship,” Vargas said.

There are players eligible for the PBA draft that chose to start their professional careers abroad, with the B.League allowing teams to sign reinforcement through its Asian Quota. Several players have also chosen not to re-sign with their PBA teams and move to the Japan league instead.

There is also the case of Kiefer Ravena, who joined the B.League’s Shiga Lakes while still under contract with the PBA’s NLEX.

B.League chairman Shinji Shimada thanked the PBA Board for personally airing its concern, although he maintained the B.League totally follows international rules. The two leagues agreed to continue the discussion on the matter. Shimada and his team are scheduled to visit the Philippines before the year ends.

No-trade policy

THE PBA rule prohibiting teams from trading the No. 1 pick, announced by the league in 2018, was never implemented because it was not approved by the board of governors, according to Commissioner Willie Marcial.

The rule was brought up on online discussions after it was learned Blackwater has entered a trade agreement with TNT and NLEX, with recent top draft pick Brandon Rosser among the players being moved.

“Nasa table ’yun nung 2018. Dapat i-aapprove sa 2019. Hindi na na-approve. Nabinbin. Kaya wala talagang policy na ganun,” said Marcial.

Still, the board could still revisit the proposal in the future, according to Marcial.

NCAA results

JOSE Rizal University led from the start on the way to a 97-74 victory over Emilio Aguinaldo College in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Agem Miranda and William Sy scored 20 points each as the Bombers scored their first win after two losses.

Nat Cosejo had 27 points and Ralph Robin scored 18 fort EAC, winless in three games.

Lyceum rallied from 15 down to beat San Beda, 89-81.

Gyle Montano scored 18 and Enoch Valdez had 17 points as Lyceum notched its second win in three games.

San Beda slipped to 1-2, with JB Bahio scoring 19 and Damie Cuntapay added 16.

