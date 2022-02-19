News you need to know: PBA, Gilas updates and more

Fiba Asia Cup draw

Coach Chot Reyes and Gilas Pilipinas are set to face New Zealand early in the competition. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE Philippine national basketball team has been drawn to play New Zealand in the preliminaries of the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Jakarta.

Gilas Pilipinas and New Zealand will also face Lebanon and India in Group D of the tournament set July 12 to 24 at Istora Gelora Bung Karno.

Group A has Australia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, Group B has China, Korea, Chinese Taipei and Bahrain, while Group C has Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan and Syria.

Gilas is looking to improve on its seventh place finish in the 2017 staging in Lebanon, curiously with coach Chot Reyes calling the shots in a national team led by Jayson Castro, Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, and Christian Standhardinger.

TNT gets a win run going

Aaron Fuller posts another doble-double for TNT. PHOTO: PBA Images

MIKEY Williams showed the way anew for TNT, scoring 26 in a 119-92 rout of Barangay Ginebra on Friday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ryan Reyes came up with 24 points, nailing eight of the Tropang Giga’s 21 three-pointers.

Jayson Castro scored 18 and Aaron Fuller had 13 points and 14 rebounds as TNT notched a huge follow-up to the victory over San Miguel two days ago.

Justin Brownlee led the defending champions with 25 points, while Japeth Aguilar scored 18.

Christian Standhardinger added 16 points and Scottie Thompson scored 11 for Ginebra, which suffered its third straight loss for a 3-3 win-loss record.

Road Warriors back on track

KJ McDaniels and the Road Warriors improve to 5-3. PHOTO: PBA Images

NLEX took control early and cruised to a 117-97 victory over skidding Blackwater on Friday.

The Road Warriors halted a three-game slide behind a 24-point, 11-rebound performance by KJ McDaniels.

Jericho Cruz scored 22, Kris Rosales added 18, Kevin Alas had 15 points and Don Trollano chipped in with 11 as NLEX improved their win-loss record to 5-3.

Blackwater is 0-6 for the conference and has lost 26 straight games from 2020.

Shawn Glover had 39 points to lead all scorers, while pulling down 15 rebounds. Mike Ayonayon and Rey Suerte added 11 points each for the Bossing, which fell behind by 26 points early.

