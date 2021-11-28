News you need to know: PBA 3x3, Jeremiah Gray, Azkals update and more

Magnolia signs De la Rosa to new deal

Rome de la Rosa gets a fres deal with the Hotshots. PHOTO: PBA Images

ROME de la Rosa has signed a new three-year contract with Magnolia.

Picked 13th overall in the 2014 PBA Draft by Alaska and traded to Magnolia in 2016, De la Rosa won his first championship in the 2018 PBA Governors Cup when the Hotshots beat the Aces in six games in the finals.

The 30-year-old Dela Rosa’s signing came just days after the Hotshots traded Justin Melton and Kyle Pascual to Terrafirma for rookie big man James Laput.

The Hotshots made it to the finals of the 2021 Philippine Cup in Bacolor, bowing to TNT in five games.

Jeremiah Gray hurts knee

TNT suffers a big blow as Jeremiah Gray gets hurt. PHOTO: PBA Images

JEREMIAH Gray injured his left knee during the TNT’s PBA 3x3 game against Limitless Appmasters on Saturday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The 6-foot-5 Gray was brought to the Makati Medical Center by team physical therapist Dexter Aseron for an MRI.

Gray hurt his knee after twisting it upon landing early into the game.

First leg champion TNT bowed to Limitless, 22-16.

Bienve Marañon set for Azkals debut

Bienve Maranon suits up as the AFF Cup is finally held. PHOTO: PFL | @bienvecadiz on Instagram

NATURALIZED Filipino Bienve Marañon is set to make his debut with the Philippine national football team in the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup.

Granted Filipino citizenship in July, the 35-year-old winger from Spain joins midfielders Stephan Schrock, Harry Foll, Dennis Chung, Sandro Reyes, Oli Bias, Kevin Ingreso, Oskari Kakkonen, Amin Nazari, Kenshiro Daniels, Mike Ott and Iain Ramsay.

The AFF Cup kicks off on Dec. 5 in Singapore, with the Azkals, which will have strikers Angel Guirado and Patrick Reichelt, facing the hosts on Dec. 8. The Azkals take on Timor Leste on Dec. 11, Thailand on Dec. 14 and Myanmar on Dec. 18.

Terrafirma goes 3-0 in group play

Dhon Reverente an the Dyip roll to the round of eight. PHOTO: PBA Images

TERRAFIRMA took the Pool A lead in the third leg of the PBA 3x3 with wins over Meralco, Pioneer and Northport.

Dhon Reverente, Jebb Bulawan, Terrence Tumalip and Matt Salem roll to the quarterfinals on Sunday after a 22-18 win over second champion Meralco Bolts, a 17-14 victory over guest team Pioneer Pro Tibay, and a 21-11 rout of NorthPort to take the Pool A lead.

Roider Cabrera remains in the hospital three days since collapsing in the Terrafirma dugout following its game against Barangay Ginebra in the second leg.

Sista Super Sealers defeated guest team Platinum Karaoke, 22-19, then nipped San Miguel, 21-20, in Pool B action.

In Pool C, Purefoods TJ Titans scored a 22-16 win over TNT and beat Limitless, 20-17.

