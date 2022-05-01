News you need to know: PBA 3x3, college hoops and more

PBA 3x3 plans





The PBA is bringing its 3x3 game closer to the fans.

THE PBA 3x3 tournament will be held in a mall next season.

League officials came up with the idea during the planning session in Boracay, although commissioner Willie Marcial declined to reveal which shopping mall chain will host the games. The PBA has had partnerships with Robinson’s Malls in the past where the annual Rookie Draft is being held.

“Maglalaro na tayo sa mall. So makikita na tayo ng PBA fans sa mall,” said Marcial.

“Makikita na nila yung ibang klaseng basketball ng 3x3.”

The first conference was held at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, before holding the maiden grand finals at the Big Dome in December.

The Araneta Coliseum hosted the rest of the season later on, but unfortunately, the grand finals was stalled following the fire that hit the iconic, 60-year-old playing venue. The remaining matches were held later at Ynares Sports Arena.

UAAP battle for last semis spot

Tough matchups set on the final day of the eliminations. PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

THREE teams still have a shot at taking the fourth spot in the semifinals of the UAAP Season 84 basketball tournament.

Far Eastern University has a chance to secure the No. 4 slot. A win over also-ran University of Sto. Tomas would assure it of at least a playoff for the fourth spot.

National U, which faces a tough game against No. 3 La Salle, also has a shot at taking the No. 4 spot. It may also end up tied with FEU 7-7 records, and they will face off in a fourth place playoff on Wednesday for the right to claim the No. 4 spot.

Adamson faces winless University of the East but victory doesn’t guarantee a semifinal spot. That will still depends on the results of the FEU and NU matches.

NCAA play-in

MVP race leader Justin Arana hopes to keep alive the Chiefs' semis hopes. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

ONLY unbeaten Letran and Mapua (7-2) automatically advanced to the semifinals after the short elimination round and now four other teams battle for the next two spots.

San Beda, also with a 7-2 card but ranked No. 3 due to the winner-over-the-other rule, faces No. 4 St. Benilde.

The winner takes the No. 3 spot in the semifinals and the loser faces the winner of the play-in between No. 5 Perpetual and No. 6 Arellano for the right to take on top seed Letran.

