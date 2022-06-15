Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Paul Lee, Nico Elode, Gilas Youth update and more

    by spin.ph staff
    4 hours ago
    Elorde sees action for GenSan

    Nico Elorde

    NICO Elorde has moved to the MPBL.

    The 30-year-old Elorde, 33rd pick in the 2015 PBA Draft, played his first game for the GenSan Warriors against the Saranggani Marlins on Tuesday.

    Elorde’s contract with Northport expired last year and a new deal could not be reached.

    The Batang Pier eventually released Elorde, paving the way for his entry in the MPBL.

    Paul Lee suits up

    Paul Lee shook off an ankle injury in Game Three.

    PAUL Lee is expected to return to action as Magnolia takes on Northport on Wednesday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the MOA Arena.

    The 33-year-old Lee sat out Magnolia’s game against Converge on Friday due to back spasms. The Hotshots suffering their second straight loss after an opening defeat to TNT.

    Lee has attended practice and will suit up on Wednesday, according to coach Chito Victolero.

    Mark Barroca, meawhile, is day-to-day after hurting his calf in the game against the FiberXers.

    Japan downs Gilas Youth

    Caelum Harris Gilas Youth vs Japan

    JAPAN scored a 73-67 victory to deny the Philippine youth basketball team an outright quarterfinal spot in the Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship in Doha.

    Caelum Harris scored 18 points for Gilas Youth, which was relegated to the playoff against Group D third placer Kazakhstan.

    The winner will face Group A top seed Australia in the quarterfinals.

    Jared Bahay scored 12 points, while Fil-Canadian Zain Mahmood had 10 points.

      Gilas Youth is relegated to a playoff for a quaretrfinal berth; Paul Lee is set to return to action.
