News you need to know: Paul Lee, Nico Elode, Gilas Youth update and more

Elorde sees action for GenSan

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

NICO Elorde has moved to the MPBL.

The 30-year-old Elorde, 33rd pick in the 2015 PBA Draft, played his first game for the GenSan Warriors against the Saranggani Marlins on Tuesday.

Elorde’s contract with Northport expired last year and a new deal could not be reached.

Continue reading below ↓

The Batang Pier eventually released Elorde, paving the way for his entry in the MPBL.

Paul Lee suits up

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PAUL Lee is expected to return to action as Magnolia takes on Northport on Wednesday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the MOA Arena.

The 33-year-old Lee sat out Magnolia’s game against Converge on Friday due to back spasms. The Hotshots suffering their second straight loss after an opening defeat to TNT.

Continue reading below ↓

Lee has attended practice and will suit up on Wednesday, according to coach Chito Victolero.

Mark Barroca, meawhile, is day-to-day after hurting his calf in the game against the FiberXers.

Japan downs Gilas Youth

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

JAPAN scored a 73-67 victory to deny the Philippine youth basketball team an outright quarterfinal spot in the Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship in Doha.

Continue reading below ↓

Caelum Harris scored 18 points for Gilas Youth, which was relegated to the playoff against Group D third placer Kazakhstan.

The winner will face Group A top seed Australia in the quarterfinals.

Jared Bahay scored 12 points, while Fil-Canadian Zain Mahmood had 10 points.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.