News you need to know: Paul Harris update, Marcus Douthit and more

Paul Harris injury update

The Fuel Masters hold a 3-2 win-loss record. PHOTO: PBA Images

PHOENIX import Paul Harris has a mild groin issue and will undergo further tests to determine the extent of the injury.

The 35-year-old Harris asked to be pulled out early from the Phoenix game against NLEX on Saturday in the PBA Governors Cup.

The Fuel Masters went on to win, dealing the Road Warriors their first loss.

Harris’ condition remains uncertain, but the Fuel Masters are hoping the holiday break will be enough for him to recover.

Phoenix does not have a game until Jan. 18, when it faces San Miguel.

Kuya Marcus PBA comeback?

There's a height limit for PBA imports but 6-foot-11 former Gilas star Marcus Douthit, a Filipino by naturalization, is asking about a different playing status.

AFTER stints as an import in the PBA, Marcus Douthit seems interested in making a comeback.

"@pbaconnect when PBA letting the naturalized players play in the pba!!!" Marcus Douthit, 41, wrote in a tweet posted on Tuesday morning.

Andray Blatche, a naturalized Filipino like Douthit, earlier expressed his desire to see action in the Philippines’ top pro league: ‘I wanna play’

Naturalized Filipino citizens, however, are not allowed to play as locals under PBA rules and Douthit was only able to see action as an import for Air21 then Blackwater.

Douthit and Blatche were key players in Gilas Pilipinas’ return to the world basketball stage.

POC declares Patafa's Juico a persona non-grata

POC president Abraham Tolentino (left) says Philip Ella Juico is no longer recognized as Patafa president by the Olympic body after "malicious public accusations" against EJ Obiena.

THE Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) executive board on Tuesday declared Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) president Philip Ella 'Popoy' Juico a persona non grata.

The POC acted on the recommendation of its Ethics Committee after an investigation into the rift between Juico and Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena. The Ethics Committee recommended that Juico be declared a persona non grata after it concluded that Juico "harassed" and made "malicious public accusations" on Obiena.

POC president Abraham Tolentino also said Juico is no longer recognized as Patafa president by the Olympic body.

Ten out of the 12 members present in the executive board approved the recommendation of the POC ethics committee, namely honorary president Ricky Vargas, first vice-president Al Panlilio, second vice-president Richard Gomez, treasurer Cynthia Carrion, auditor Chito Loyzaga, board members Dave Carter, Jose Raul Canlas, and Pearl Managuelod, Athletes' Commission head Nikko Huelgas, and secretary general Edwin Gastanes.

Charlie Ho and International Olympic Committee (IOC) representative to the Philippines Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski abstained.

