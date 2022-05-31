News you need to know: Paul Desiderio injury, Jeremiah Gray update and more

PBA on Gilas

THE PBA said it is ready to adjust and provide support to the preparations of the Philippine national basketball team for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup, which has become a major concern after the Gilas Pilipinas disaster in Hanoi.

The silver medal in the Southeast Asian Games, the Philippine men’s basketball team’s first finish off the top of the podium in 33 years, has raised red flags about the national program with the world meet set in just over a year.

"Pag-uusapan pa rin namin ng board pero kailangan bigyan talaga ng magandang preparasyon for 2023. Pag-uusapan ng board 'yan pero nandoon na ang direksyon ng board. Mga two to three months ang preparasyon so tingnan natin," said Marcial.

SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua touched on the “club vs country” debate, saying all PBA teams are willing to fight for the nation’s tri-colors.

“All the teams, from Team 1 to Team 12, kung sino ang gusto nila doon, walang hahadlang. Kahit coach namin, hiramin nila, puwede. Basta ang schedule, sasabihin nila kay Commissioner. ‘Yun lang, tapos okay na.”

“Sinasabi na hindi nagpahiram, walang katotohanan ‘yun. Matagal na naming pinag-agreehan ‘yun,” said Chua.

Jeremiah Gray update

Barangay Ginebra has sent an offer to Jeremiah Gray. PHOTO: PBA Images

GINEBRA is looking forward to having Jeremiah Gray in the squad, and while the team is not rushing the Fil-Am back in action from an injury, the Gin Kings have secured the rights on the rookie.

The Gin Kings have sent a tender offer to Gray in California. Terms of the offer were not disclosed.

Gray was the No. 2 pick by Terrafirma in the PBA Draft, but was traded to Ginebra for Javi Gomez de Liano, the No. 8 pick, and Brian Enriquez.

SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua said Gray, who suited up for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League (ABL), is eager to play.

“Sabi ko kanya if you’re ready to come home, let us know. Sabi niya, yes. Ni hindi nga namin pinag-usapan yung kontrata, e,” said Chua.

“I guess the kid is excited especially siguro pag may import na, mas excited siya kasi naging teammate niya si (Justin) Brownlee before in the ABL,” added Chua.

Paul Desiderio injury

Blackwater is hoping Paul Desiderio's injury is not bad as initially feared.

THE initial assessment on Paul Desiderio’s injury is an ACL tear but Blackwater is hoping tests would prove them wrong.

The Bossing will have the diagnosis on Tuesday.

Coach Ariel Vanguardia confirmed Desiderio suffered a knee injury in Friday’s tuneup game against TNT. Blackwater won, 81-79.

A video shared by Desiderio's sister on Facebook showed the fourth-year guard from Cebu's left foot slipping awkwardly while he went for a drive at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center inside the Ateneo campus.

