News you need to know: Pagunsan wins in Japan, Blackwater off to fine start and more

Strong start for Blackwater

MIKE Ayonayon scored 16 and Rey Suerte added 14 as Blackwater defeated NLEX, 93-88, in the opener of the PBA On Tour at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

It was a fine start for the Bossing, who were without coach Jeff Cariaso, while sitting out were Troy Rosario and JVee Casio. Cariaso is in the US for basketball clinics and he directed lead assistant Joe Silva to hold out Rosario and Casio.

Sean Anthony led all scorers, delivering 18 points for NLEX, while Don Trollano added 15 and Bong Galanza had 13 points.

Coaches’ challenge

THE PBA’s preseason tournament opener saw the first coaching challenge in the league.

Coach Frankie Lim challenged a referee’s foul call on Sean Anthony against Joshua Torralba late in the game, with NLEX behind Blackwater by six.

Game officials reversed the call after review, and Anthony was given two free throws.

However, Blackwater stayed in control, holding off NLEX.

Juvic wins in Japan

JUVIC Pagunsan earned his second title on the Japan Golf Tour, two years since lifting his maiden title there.

Pagunsan shot a fourth-round four-under 66 on Sunday to win the Golf Partner Pro-Am Tournament by two strokes.

The 45-year-old Pagunsan finished at 23-under 257 at Toride Kokusai Golf Club in Ibaraki, beating Taihei Sato and bagging ¥12 million (around P4.8 million).

Pagunsan won the Mizuno Open in 2021.

