News you need to know: Paalam makes grand entrance at featherweight and more

Strong start for Paalam

PHOTO: AP

OLYMPIC silver medalist Carlo Paalam started his Asian Games medal bid by overpowering Jordan’s Mohammad Jajeh Abu in the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday at the Hangzhou gymnasium.

Fighting in the 57kg class in Hangzhou after earning silver in the 54kg in Tokyo, Paalam came up with a 5-0 win over Mohammad Jajeh Abu.

“Sobrang tangkad niya sa akin, kaya nag-stick lang ako sa game plan namin ng mga coaches ko,” he said.

The Asiad also doubles as qualifier to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Didal off to fine start

PHOTO: Associated Press

MARGIELYN Didal advanced to the final of the women’s skateboarding street competitions on Tuesday in the Asian Games.

Gold medalist in the 2018 Asian Games, Didal got 41.53 points in the second heat for sixth spot.

Eight athletes advanced to the final.

Renzo Mark Feliciano also advanced, placing seventh with 52.73 points in the men’s event.

James Yap to play on

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

RETIREMENT remains on hold for James Yap.

The 41-year-old former MVP and now San Juan City councilor signed a one-conference contract with Rain or Shine.

The PBA Season 48 opener has been moved back three weeks and is now scheduled to for Nov. 5.

Yap averaged 5.2 points, shooting 28.6 percent from three-point range, for the Elasto Painters in the Season 47 Governors’ Cup.

More PBA signings

PHOTO: Westminster University Athletics

TERRAFIRMA signed No. 12 pick Taylor Miller to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

Former Fran Yu, the 40th pick, inked a two-year deal with NorthPort.

