News you need to know: Orlando Johnson, PBA sked update and more

Brown out, Johnson in

Orlando Johnson is set to suit up for San Miguel Beer.

AS Brandon Brown bid the PBA goodbye, Orlando Johnson is set for a comeback.

Johnson, a former Barangay Ginebra import, arrived earlier this week, according to sources, and is expected to soon join San Miguel Beer.

Continue reading below ↓

Brown, who averaged 23.40 points, 12.60 rebounds and 5.0 assists in five games with the Beermen, posted a farewell message on Instagram thanking the Beermen, the league and the fans.

"Dark B out,” Brown wrote.

The 32-year-old Johnson played for Brisbane in Australia’s NBL in the 2020-2021 season.

PBA returns to MOA Arena



Pasay will soon host PBA games again.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MAGNOLIA takes on NLEX, while NorthPort battles Blackwater when the PBA returns to the Mall of Asia Arena on Jan. 15.

Defending champion Barangay Ginebra takes on San Miguel on Jan. 16 when TNT Tropang Giga take on Terrafirma Dyip.

It will be the first matches at the MOA Arena in two years.

The PBA released the game schedule for the period Jan. 12 to 30 on Thursday.

Ebona, Amer given new deals by Blackwater

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

LEAGUE strugglers Blackwater has signed Barkley Ebona to a two-year extension.

The Bossing, winless in the PBA Governors’ Cup and on a 24-game losing streak dating to two conferences back, also gave Baser Amer a new one-year contract. Amer is nursing a calf injury.

Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia said the signing is proof of the Bossing's faith in both Amer and Ebona, who were acquired in a separate trades this year.

"They are part of the players we intend to keep since we are expecting four draft picks for next season," said the Blackwater coach, referring to the handful of rookies picks the team has garnered over the years.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.