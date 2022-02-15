News you need to know: Onwubere, PBA updates and more

Zamboanga takes leave from PBA 3x3

THE PBA says the Valientes plan to return in the third conference. PHOTO: PBA Images

THE Zamboanga Valientes are not fielding a team in the second conference of the PBA 3x3.

Hit by injuries, Zamboanga went winless in the conference. The Valientes forfeited their games in Leg 6 of the first conference as they failed to submit a complete roster ahead of the opener. They have yet to tap new players.

“Due to lack of players whom they lost to injuries and are still recuperating, Zamboanga is taking a leave of absence,” said PBA 3x3 tournament director Joey Guanio.

The tournament will still have 13 teams with the entry of Master Sardines, which was drawn in Pool A with Barangay Ginebra, Sista, Terrafirma and Platinum Karaoke.

Meralco is in Pool B with Pioneer, San Miguel, and TNT.

First conference champion Limitless is in Pool C with Cavitex, NorthPort and Purefoods TJ Hotdogs.

Onwubere out at least six weeks

Ginebra suffers another blow with Sidney Onwubere out. PHOTO: PBA Images

BARANGAY Ginebra forward Sidney Onwubere is likely out for the remainder of the PBA Governors’ Cup due to an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old Onwubere, acquired by the Kings before the Governors’ Cup, suffered a high ankle sprain prior to the resumption of the conference and missed the Gin Kings’ game against Meralco on Sunday.

Coach Tim Cone said Onwubere could be out at least six weeks.

Ginebra got Onwubere from Northport for Art de la Cruz. He averaged 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four games in the Governors’ Cup.

The Justin Brownlee-led Gin Kings look to improve on their 3-2 win-loss record with a squad that is also missing Stanley Pringle, Aljon Mariano, Joe Devance, Jared Dillinger and evergreen Mark Caguioa.

Former Archers center, ex-Red Warriors guard in NZ pool

FORMER La Salle center Taane Samuel and ex-University of the East guard Richie Rodger were included in the 21-man pool for New Zealand ahead of the February window of the 2023 Fiba Basketall World Cup qualifiers.

Samuel, who played his lone year with the Green Archers in UAAP Season 81, helped the Wellington Saints capture the 2021 New Zealand National Basketball League crown before signing with the Brisbane Bullets in the Australia NBL.

Rodger, meanwhile, was supposed to play for the Red Warriors in UAAP Season 82, but was relegated to a reserve spot. He has since played for the Otago Nuggets in the NZ NBL.

New Zealand will face India on Feb. 24, Korea on Feb. 25, Gilas Pilipinas on Feb. 27, and India anew on Feb. 28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

