News you need to know: One Olympic medalist advances, one exits Asiad

EUMIR Marcial moved a step closer to a medal in the Asian Games boxing competition, marching on to the light heavyweight quarterfinals by overpowering Nguyen Mahn Cuong on Friday at the Hangzhou gymnasium.

Bronze medalist in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Marcial knocked down his rival in the second and went on win, 5-0.

Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio, however, exited the women’s featherweight competition, bowing to Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei.

Lin advanced to the last eight while getting back at Petecio, who won in their Round of 16 bout in the Tokyo Olympics.

Filipinas get a win run going

JANINE Pontejos came up with seven three-pointers to power Gilas Women to a 99-63 rout of Hong Kong in the Asian Games in China on Friday.

Potejos wound up with 23 points, while Afril Bernardino added 20 points and Khate Castillo scored 17 as the Philippines make it two straight wins at the SX Olympic Gymnasium.

The Philippines takes on Japan on Sunday.

Gilas 3x3 setback

THE Philippine men’s 3x3 team missed an outright spot in the quarterfinals, losing to Mongolia, 12-21, on Friday in the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The Mongolia win forged a three-way tie on top of Group A together with the Philippines and Chinese Taipei. Mongolia, however, got the outright quarterfinal berth.

The Pinoys now need to win play-in games against Kazakhstan and possibly Iran to reach the knockout stage.

