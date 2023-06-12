News you need to know: Obiena delivers again, Magnolia beats Ginebra and more

EJ Obiena wins in Norway

EJ Obiena joined pole vault’s elite ‘6-meter club’ in ruling the Bergen Jump Challenge in Bruggen, Norway.

By clearing 6.0m, Obiena set a new Asian record, erasing the 5.94-m mark he set in placing third in the in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon last year.

Obiena edged out KC Lightfoot by countback after the American also cleared 6.0m.

World No. 1 Armand Duplantis holds the world record at 6.22m, while others who have cleared six meters include Lightfoot (6.07) and Thiago Braz (6.03).

Magnolia defeats Ginebra

MARK Barroca showed the way as Magnolia defeated undermanned Ginebra, 91-80, on Sunday in the PBA on Tour in at the Ynares Arena in Antipolo.

Magnolia notched its fourth win in as many games in the preseason exhibition, with Mark Barroca scoring 20 on 8 of 15 shooting.

Jerrick Ahanmisi came off the bench and delivered 17 points, going 6 for 13.

Raymond Aguilar scored 22 on 9 of 10 shooting, while Kim Aurin went 4 for 8 off the bench, scoring 12 as Ginebra remained winless in two matches.

Rain or Shine beats Terrafirma by 26

REY Nambatac had 21 points on 6 of 13 shooting as Rain or Shine routed Terrafirma, 121-95, in the PBA on Tour on Sunday in Antipolo.

Gian Mamuyac came off the bench and delivered 16 points, shooting 8 for 14, as the Elasto Painters notched their fourth win as many games.

Juami Tiongson scored 25 on 11 of 22 shooting for Terarfirma, which suffered its third loss in four outings.