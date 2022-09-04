News you need to know: Obiena beats Duplantis, AJ Edu update and more

Big win for Obiena

EJ Obiena added to his run of fine performances, bagging gold in the Brussels Diamond League on Saturday.

This one was extra special.

The Filipino pole vaulter outshone Swiss world No. 1 Armand Duplantis, who suffered his first defeat in ver a year.

Obiena cleared 5.91 meters while the Olympic champion made 5.81.

World No. 2 Chris Nilsen, who Obiena beat just over a week ago, placed third at 5.71.

It was Obiena’s fourth win in the past two weeks.

AJ Edu update

AJ Edu says he will suit up for the Philippine team when he is fully fit.

GILAS Pilipinas had hoped to have AJ Edu for the fourth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers but the big man has yet to hit 100 percent in his recovery from injuries.

But the 22-year-old said he intends to join the Philippine team when he is back in top form.

The 6-foot-10 Edu, born in Cyprus, had three knee injuries over the past two years but returned to the court with the Toledo Rockets early this year.

“I feel really good. I’m pretty close to it now and will be by the time my season starts at Toledo,” the 22-year-old Edu said in a communique with SPIN.ph.

“I decided it was best for me to use this summer to make sure I can get back to full fitness, have a good season with Toledo, and then focus on Gilas.”

Edu played for the Philippines in the Fiba 3x3 U-18 World Cup in China five years ago, the Fiba U-18 Asian Championship in Bangkok in 2018 and the Fiba U-19 World Cup in Greece.

