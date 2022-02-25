News you need to know: Northport, Meralco win; NLEX acquires Chua and more

Northport pulls off another stunner

Jamel Artis was on the floor from tipoff to final buzzer. PHOTO: PBA Images

JAMEL Artis played 48 minutes and delivered 42 points as NorthPort pulled off what six teams earlier failed to do in this PBA Governors’ Cup, beating Magnolia, 103-101, on Friday in Antipolo.

Artis, who arrived only this month, powered Northport to their second straight win after the Batang Pier lost five straight to start the conference.

Northport, which earlier dealt Meralco its first loss, continued the strong play and handed the Hotshots their first defeat in seven outings.

Jamie Malonzo scored 19, Arwind Santos added 14 and Roi Sumang chipped in with 10 for the Batang Pier.

Mike Harris scored 34, Mark Barroca added 16 points, Aris Dionisio came up with 11 points and Jio Jalalon had 10 markers for Magnolia, now tied for the lead with Meralco.

Bolts gain share of lead

Tony Bishop and the Bolts improve to 6-1. PHOTO: PBA Images

TONY Bishop scored 26 as Meralco got a new win run going, easing to a 107-95 victory over Terrafirma on Friday in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Allein Maliksi had 18 points, Cliff Hodge scored 16 and Bong Quinto added 11 as Meralco notched a second straight win after defeating Rain or Shine.

The Bolts improved to 6-1, gaining a share of the lead with Magnolia, which bowed to Northport.

Antonio Hester scored 23 points and hauled down 17 rebounds for Terrafirma, which absorbed its sixth loss in eight games.

Joshua Munzon added 17, Juami Tiongson scored 13 and Ed Daquioag had 11 points for Terrafirma, which is in 11th spot.

Justin Chua to NLEX, Kris Porter to Phoenix

Injury-hit NLEX gets some boost with the acquisition of Justin Chua. PHOTO: PBA Images

NLEX acquired Justin Chua and sent Kris Porter and two future draft picks to Northport.

The deal, first reported by SPIN.ph, was approved by the four-man trade committee of the PBA Commissioner's Office after the Road Warriors threw in a first-round draft pick in 2022 and a second-round pick in 2021.

NLEX, which lost Calvin Oftana and Anthony Semerad to injuries, gets some boost with Chua, a 6 foot 7 player who can deliver in the paint and from beyond the arc.

On the other hand, Porter was a second-round pick of the Road Warriors in 2018 who now joins a Phoenix frontline led by Jason Perkins.

