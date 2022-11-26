News you need to know: NLEX stuns Ginebra, RoS stays in hunt and more

Rain or Shine stays in the hunt

RAIN or Shine boosted its bid for a spot in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals, beating also-ran Blackwater on Friday at the Philsports Arena.

Ryan Pearson had 22 points and 12 rebounds, while Rey Nambatac added 21 points as the Elasto Painters snapped a two-game losing streak for a share of seventh spot with Phoenix at 5-6.

The Elasto Painters take on Magnolia on Friday.

Cameron Krutwig had 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Bossing, which bowed out with a 3-9 win-loss record.

NLEX stuns Ginebra

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

NLEX stayed in the race for quarterfinal spots with a 120-117 overtime victory over Barangay Ginebra at the Philsports Arena.

Earl Clark scores 37 for the Road Warriors, still a few notches out of the top eight but mathematically still in the running with a 4-7 win-loss card, joint 10th with TNT Tropang Giga.

Ginebra, meanwhile, absorbed its third loss in 10 games even as Justin Brownlee led all scorers with 39.

The Gin Kings’ bid for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals suffered a big blow as victory in the remaining two elimination-round games won’t guarantee a top two spot.

Bay Area has secured the No. 1 spot at 10-2. Magnolia is running second with an 8-2 record followed by Converge at 8-3.

UAAP suspensions

PHOTO: UAAP



NATIONAL University’s Kean Baclaan has been suspended by the UAAP after being ejected from the Bulldogs’ game against the La Salle Green Archers on Wednesday.

Baclaan was called for two technical fouls, both deemed as "faking a foul"

In the women’s tournament, La Salle's Fina Niantcho Tchuido and Ateneo's Sarah Makanjuola were also suspended on game.

Niantcho Tchuido committed an unsportsmanlike foul on Wednesday when she bit NU’s Kristine Cayabyab during a dead ball situation.

Makanjuola was handed a disqualifying foul for her closed fist hit against University of the East's Kamba Kone.