News you need to know: NLEX, San Miguel win; Cabagnot update and more

Beermen get a win streak going

CJ Perez and the Beermen are now 2-2. PHOTO: PBA Images

SAN Miguel Beer now has an even record after starting the season 0-2, ripping Blackwater, 107-88, on Saturday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

CJ Perez had 21 points as the Beermen notched their second straight win, while sending the Bossing to their 23rd straight loss from two conferences back.

Marcio Lassiter scored 18, Vic Manuel added 16, Simon Enciso and Terrence Romeo had 13 each, while Brandon Brown chipped in with 12 points.

Paul Desiderio led Blackwater with 16 points, Rashawn McCarthy scored 14, while Jaylen Bond scored nine and had 17 rebounds.

Road Warriors keep record unblemished

Asi Taulava chips in as NLEX makes it four straight wins. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



NLEX continued its unbeaten start in the PBA Governors Cup, routing Terrafirma, 116-86, on Saturday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

KJ McDaniels had 34 points and 13 rebounds as the Road Warriors used a huge third quarter to take control on the way to their fourth win in four outings.

Kevin Alas added 20 points, while Calvin Oftana had 14 points for NLEX.

Terrafirma import Antonio Hester scored 27, while Juami Tiongson added 15.

The Dyip suffered their third loss in four games,

Alex Cabagnot faces lengthy time out

Team officials fear Alex Cabagnot could be out for the remainder of the season. PHOTO: PBA Images

TERRAFIRMA suffered a huge double-blow on Saturday, losing Alex Cabagnot to injury in the game against unbeaten league leader NLEX.

Dyip officials fear Cabagnot could be out of the remainder of the Governors’ Cup due to an Achilles tendon injury.

The 39-year-old Cabagnot five points, four rebounds, and five assists in 21 minutes of play before getting hurt in the third quarter and was unable to return.

Terrafirma acquired Cabagnot before the Governors’ Cup, sending Simon Enciso to San Miguel.

