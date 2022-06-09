News you need to know: JMF for the needy; SMB, NLEX win and more

JMF for the needy

June Mar Fajardo fulfills his promise to late mom.

IT’s a strong start for San Miguel Beer and a fine result for June Mar Fajardo’s chosen charity.

Fajardo, who is donating P200 for every point he scores this season to a charity that he will pick in coordination with the PBA, scored 24 in the Beermen’s 108-100 victory over Phoenix in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Continue reading below ↓

The numbers could have been bigger, with Fajardo pledging P1,000 for every three-pointer he makes, but the SMB big man did not try one shot from beyond the arc in their opening game of the PBA’s 47th season.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Fajardo is also donating P100,000 if the Beermen reach the finals.

The six-time MVP said the move was a promise he made to his mother that he will help less fortunate individuals. Fajardo’s mother passed away last year.

SMB downs Phoenix

June Mar Fajardo goes 9 for 11. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

JUNE Mar Fajardo and Vic Manuel showed the way in San Miguel’s 108-100 victory on Wednesday in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup.

Fajardo started and went 9 for 11, finishing with 24 points, which was matched by Manuel off the bench on 11 of 15 shooting.

Matthew Wright led Phoenix with 22 points.

Tyler Tio added 17 markers while fellow rookie Encho Serrano came up with 15.

Javee Mocon, traded to the Fuel Masters only this week, scored five.

Road Warriors overcome Dyip

Calvin Oftana back in action. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

NLEX survived a big scare in its opening game in the PBA Philippine Cup, erasing a 16-point deficit to beat Terrafirma, 105-102.

Kevin Alas scored 24 points as the Road Warriors came up with a 40-point third quarter to take control after trailing 31-47.

JR Quinahan had 12 of his 18 points in the third.

Calvin Oftana, back after missing the Governors’ Cup playoffs with a fractured hand, scored 18 of his 20 points in the fourth period.

Juami Tiongson and Aldrech Ramos led Terrafirma with 18 points each.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.