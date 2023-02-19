News you need to know: NLEX, Phoenix score big wins and more

Phoenix downs Terrafirma

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

PHOENIX notched its second win in seven games in the PBA Governors’ Cup, easing past Terrafirma, 125-100, on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Du’Vaugn Maxwell had 20 points on 9 of 17 shooting in nearly 28 minutes before being sent off on a flagrant foul penalty one for landing spot infraction when he challenged the shot of Terrafirma import Jordan Williams midway through the third period.

Juami Tiongson had 27 points, shooting 9 for 13, while Williams finished with 14 points for the Dyip, which also has a 2-5 record.

NLEX overcomes Converge

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

WAYNE Selden had 35 points in 48 minutes of action, leading NLEX to a 116-112 win on Saturday the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Kevin Alas scored 31 off the bench, shooting 9 for 12, including a triple in the closing moments as the Road Warriors notched their fifth win in seven games.

Jamaal Franklin had 53 points on 12 of 30 shooting for Converge, which also holds a 5-2 record.

Volleyball results

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

F2 Logistics notched its third win in four matches, defeating erstwhile unbeaten Creamline, 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14, on Saturday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena.

Creamline also has a 3-1 record.

Petro Gazz made it two win in three outings, beating Cignal, 28-26, 25-18, 25-13.

The HD Spikers absorbed their third loss in four matches.

In NCAA play, Arellano University beat Jose Rizal University, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23, and College of St. Benilde overcame San Sebastian, 20-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-11, at the San Andres Complex.

Watch Now