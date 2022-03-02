News you need to know: Jericho to SMB; NLEX, Phoenix import situation and more

Jericho Cruz officially with SMB

Jericho Cruz joins a loaded SMB squad. PHOTO: Jericho Cruz Twitter

AFTER nearly three years with NLEX, Jericho Cruz signed a three-year contract with San Miguel Beer.

The 31-year-old guard officially joined the Beermen after his contract with the Road Warriors expired at the end of February.

Yeng Guiao, coach and general manager of the Road Warriors, said they made a “very good offer” to Cruz. Sources said it was a two-year max deal.

Cruz is expected to suit up for San Miguel on Thursday against Rain or Shine.

KJ McDaniels update

KJ McDaniels is set for one more game before leaving, according to sources. PHOTO: PBA Images

THE roster problems continue for NLEX, with import KJ McDaniels set to leave due to a “personal matter.”

The Road Warriors, which suffered big blows with injuries to Calvin Oftana and Anthony Semerad and the departure of Jericho Cruz, now seeks a new import.

McDaniels is still expected to see action on Friday as NLEX takes on Barangay Ginebra.

The 29-year-old McDaniels leads the Governors’ Cup in scoring with a 30.8-point average through 10 games, leading NLEX to third place with a 7-3 win-loss card.

New import for Phoenix

The Fuel Masters went 1-3 with Dominique Sutton. PHOTO: PBA Images

PHOENIX has tapped Du'Vaughn Maxwell as a replacement for Dominique Sutton.

On a three-game skid and now in eighth spot with a 4-5 win-loss record, the Fuel Masters are set to field their third import in the PBA Governors’ Cup. Paul Harris was injured during the Christmas Day game against NLEX.

Phoenix tapped former San Beda import Donald Tankoua, who joined the Fuel Masters in practice but was not activated for PBA play after the arrival of Sutton.

Maxwell is expected to suit up for the Fuel Masters against Alaska on Thursday.

Gilas roster

Coach Chot Reyes is now forming the team for the SEA Games. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

COACH Chot Reyes is planning to assemble a pool of 30 players, a mix of PBA and Gilas program regulars, for the Southeast Asian Games in May and other competitions.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said Reyes has informed him of the plan and the pro league is willing to help as the Philippines prepares for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Also in the Gilas schedule are the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers window, Fiba Asia Cup, and the Asian Games.

“Nilatag sa amin ‘yung schedules. Nilatag din ‘yung 30 players. Kailangan ko i-discuss sa board and saka ko siya babalikan. Kailangan okay ang players at teams. Ang importante, ‘yung schedule,” said Marcial.

