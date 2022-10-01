News you need to know: NLEX, Northport win; Knights suspension update and more

Road Warriors get a win run going

Earl Clark and the Road Warriors gain a share of the early lead. PHOTO: PBA Images

NLEX made it two wins under interim head coach Adonis Tierra, overcoming Blackwater, 105-102, on Friday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Winner over Rain or Shine last week, the Road Warriors got a streak going and joined early leader Bay Area at 2-0.

Earl Clark led all scorers, delivering 38 points for NLEX. Don Trollano had 18 points and Kevin Alas added 16 as the Road Warriors rose from a 16-point deficit to take the big victory.

Tierra now steps aside for new NLEX coach Frankie Lim.

Baser Amer had 26 points to lead Blackwater, which got 18 points from import Cameron Krutwig.

The Bossing slipped to 1-2.

Batang Pier back on track

Robert Bolick comes up with 44 markers after a 33-point game. PHOTO: PBA Images

NORTHPORT bounced back with a 101-95 victory over Meralco, thanks to a 44-point explosion from Robert Bolick in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Firday.

The 27-year-old Bolick, who had 33 points in a loss to Bay Area, shot 16 for 31 in 50 minutes of action.

Arwind Santos added 15 points and Prince Ibeh scored 12 as the Batang Pier improved to 2-1.

Johnny O’Bryant had 30 points and 22 rebounds in Meralco’s conference debut.

Jerrick Balanza and Kevin Ferrer, linked to a transfer to Converge, suited up for Northport.

Balanza scored seven points, while Ferrer had two rebounds.

Double-double whammy for Letran

Louie Sangalang was thrown out and reportedly gave the referee the finger. PHOTO: NCAA Philippines on Facebook

THE NCAA has raised the penalties on Letran’s Brent Paraiso and Louie Sangalang, who are now set to miss a second game in Season 98.

Initially suspended a game each for their roles in a physical game against Mapua, the bans have been extended to another game and Letran will be without the duo in the match against Lyceum on Sunday.

Paraiso’s elbow hit on Mapua’s Adrian Nocum was deemed an “act of violence,” while it was determined upon review that Sangalang gave the referee the finger after being slapped with a second technical foul and ejected for taunting.

The Knights got past Mapua but bowed to the Lions.

Letran, San Beda and JRU have a 3-2 win-loss records behind co-leaders St. Benilde and Lyceum at 4-1.

