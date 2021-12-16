News you need to know: NLEX, Magnolia win; Munzon update and more

Joshua Munzon update

Joshua Munzon is still in the US. PHOTO: PBA Images

JOSHUA Munzon won’t be able to rejoin Terrafima anytime soon, his finger injury yet to fully heal.

The top pick in the Season 46 PBA Draft, Munzon was able to play only three games with the Dyip in the Philippine Cup.

He averaged 11.7 points and 1.3 steals before suffering a dislocated left pinky. He underwent surgery.

Terrafirma is 1-2 in the Governors Cup.

Coach Johnedel Cardel said Munzon may be able to suit up in the latter part of the tournament.

“Makakalaro yan siguro before the end of this conference,” said Cardel.

NLEX goes 3-0

KJ McDaniels and the Road Warriors are on a roll.

NLEX took the top spot in the PBA Governors Cup with a 102-100 squeaker over TNT on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

KJ McDaniels scored 33 points as NLEX improved to 3-0 after emerging winner in a sloppy endgame against the Philippine Cup champions.

The Road Warriors led by double digits early but allowed the Tropang Giga to get to within one in the dying moments.

Don Trollano and JR Quinahan had 15 points each, while Kevin Alas added 11 points for the Road Warriors.

TNT import McKenzie Moore finished an assist shy of a triple double, scoring 15 points and pulling down 14 rebounds.

Kelly Williams had 16 points, while Gab Banal had 14 points in his first game with TNT.

Strong start for Magnolia

Paul Lee and the Hotshots come up with a solid opening game. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

MAGNOLIA is off to a fine start in the PBA Governors’ Cup, scoring a breezy 114-87 win over Terrafirma on Wednesday.

Mike Harris had 30 points and 15 rebounds, while Calvin Abueva scored 17 for the Hotshots.

Paul Lee, coming off a shoulder injury, had 16 points as Magnolia dealt Terrafirma its second loss in three games.

Terrafirma import Antonio Hester scored 21, while Juami Tiongson had 20 points.

