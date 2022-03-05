News you need to know: NLEX import situation; Chot, Cone and more

Chot on Mikey

Coach Chot Reyes says he encourages open communication within the team. PHOTO: PBA Images

“I’m much better na magsigawan kami kung gusto nila, but in the end, we know we just all want to win.”

Coach Chot Reyes explained that an exchange of words with players at the sidelines, like what happened with rookie Mikey Williams in TNT’s rout of Blackwater on Friday in the PBA Governors Cup, was normal.

Continue reading below ↓

“Productive conflict,” he said.

The Tropang Giga were on their way to a 106-93 victory over the cellar-dwelling Bossing when Williams was taken out.

“Normal naman yun di ba, na kapag tinatanggal, nagre-react sila na, bakit daw sila ilalabas.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“It’s OK to have conflict, basta lahat tayo going for the win.”

Finals MVP in the Philippine Cup and now with a shot at Rookie-MVP, had 23 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Tim Cone left perplexed by Ginebra situation

Coach Tim Cone and the Gin Kings are tied for seventh with the round of eight nearing. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

TEN games into the tournament and facing an early vacation, the winningest PBA coach admits he is searching for answers.

“I’m lost for words. Wish I had some solutions,” Tim Cone said as Ginebra suffered a 103-115 loss to NLEX on Friday in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The Gin Kings are now tied for seventh with a 5-5 record entering the crucial stretch of the eliminations, their title defense in danger of ending in an early exit.

Ginebra also just recently recorded its worst run under Cone, suffering four straight losses.

“We have to figure it out now. We lost our chance to get to the Top 4, and now we’d bounce and see if we can get into the Top 8. That’s two conferences in a row, that’s too many in a row. That’s too many,” said Cone.

“For the kind of team we have, and the kind of organization we have, that’s unacceptable.”

Continue reading below ↓

Ginebra on Sunday faces Rain or Shine, which is running 10th with a 3-7 win-loss record.

NLEX import update

KJ McDaniels is leaving but could be back in NLEX uniform soon. PHOTO: PBA Images

CAMERON Clark has been brought in as replacement import, but NLEX has a plan to bring back KJ McDaniels if they go deeper into the playoffs.

Continue reading below ↓

“Hindi naman natatapos ’yung pakiusap namin hanggang hindi pa siya sumasakay ng eroplano,” said NLEX coach and general manager Guiao

McDaniels, who is leaving to leave the country as his partner is scheduled to give birth anytime soon, came up with a huge performance in NLEX’s win over Ginebra, securing a place in the top four and a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Guiao they are still trying to convince McDaniels to play on, but has told the American import they understand family is top priority.

Getting McDaniels back in the roster later in the tournament is possible.

“Our next best option is mawawala siya for a week or 10 days and then babalik siya kung nandoon pa kami sa semis. But that will also entail problems kasi kung hindi siya nag-ensayo ng 10 days, baka iba na kundisyon niya pagbalik,” Guiao said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.