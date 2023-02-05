News you need to know: NLEX goes 4-0, Meralco bounces back and more

NLEX scores fourth straight win

JONATHON Simmons came up huge in his final game with NLEX, scoring 38 as the Road Warriors beat Phoenix, 98-94, on Saturday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The 33-year-old former NBA player is returning to the Chinese Basketball Association after leading the Road Warriors to a 4-0 record but says he is willing to sign again with the PBA team.

“I had a great experience here … It was all good. All A+ for me. I wouldn’t hesitate to come back and play for coach Frankie (Lim),” said Simmons.

Du’Vaughn Maxwell had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Fuel Masters, who suffered their fourth loss in five games.

Wayne Selden, also a former NBA player, is set to replace Simmons.

Meralco rips Blackwater

ALLEIN Maliksi scored 30 points as Meralco bounced back with a 125-99 rout of Blackwater in the Governors’ Cup in Antipolo.

KJ McDaniels went 8 for 14 and finished with 24 points as Meralco, which was stunned by Terrafirma last week, improved its win-loss record to 3-1.

Shawn Glover, who is expected to be replaced by Troy Williams in the next game, had 20 points on 8 of 15 shooting for Blackwater, which slipped to 1-3.

Creamline, Choco Mucho win

CREAMLINE opened the PVL All-Filipino Conference with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 victory over Petro Gazz on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Michele Gumabao and Ced Domingo scored 13 points each for the Cool Smashers.

Choco Mucho defeated Akari, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20, in the other match.

Maddie Madayag, Kat Tolentino and Bea De Leon had 11 points each, with Isa Molde scoring 10.