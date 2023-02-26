News you need to know: NLEX gains quarters, RoS seeks new import and more

All-Star roster update

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

GABE Norwood, Calvin Oftana, Jio Jalalon and Alex Cabagnot have been elevated to the PBA All-Star squads.

The four, among the top top reserves after the voting period, have been tapped as replacements for LA Tenorio, Terrence Romeo and Mikey Williams, who cannot see action in the game set on March 12 in Iloilo due to injuries.

Also out injured is All-Star team captain Japeth Aguilar.

It remains uncertain whether Roger Pogoy, sidelined with a bone bruise in his right foot, would be able to suit up.

Woes pile up for Rain or Shine

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

RAIN or Shine may have to make another import change after Greg Smith pulled a hamstring in the game on Saturday against NLEX.

Smith, who replaced Michael Qualls earlier this month, left the game in the first half and was unable to return.

“Hindi na namin sinugal pa nung second half … But it looks like we have to look for a replacement," said coach Yeng Guiao.

NLEX gains quarterfinal spot

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

KEVIN Alas scored 28 on 11 of 15 shooting off the bench as NLEX scored a 110-99 win over Rain or Shine on Saturday to secure a place in the last eight of the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Wayne Selden shot 6 for 16 and wound up with 21 points, while Don Trollano had 20 points as the Road Warriors improved their record to 6-3, in fourth spot behind TNT (8-1), San Miguel (7-2) and Converge (6-2).

Rey Nambatac had 26 points to lead Rain or Shine as Greg Smith wound up with only three points, missing all four field goal attempts, in 15 minutes of action. The Elasto Painters are in joint ninth with NorthPort at 2-6.

NorthPort gets a win run going

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

KEVIN Murphy scored 47 points, shooting 15 for 29, as NorthPort downed Blackwater for its second straight victory.

The Batang Pier notched its second straight win after six consecutive losses.

Robert Bolick added 24 points off the bench, going 9 for 15.

Shawn Glover had 20 points on 9 of 15 shooting for Blackwater, 12th in the standings with a 1-9 record.