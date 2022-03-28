News you need to know: NLEX avoids early exit, Tenorio takes blame and more

Road Warriors play on

Cameron Clark finally gets a win over Justin Browlee. PHOTO: PBA Images

CAMERON Clark intercepted an LA Tenorio pass in the backcout then completed an and-1 off a Justin Brownlee foul to lift NLEX to an 86-85 victory over Barangay Ginebra in Game Three on Sunday, avoiding getting swept in the PBA Governors Cup semifinals.

Clark scored 21, Kevin Alas had 15 points, Justin Chua added 13 and Raul Soyud chipped in with 11 points for NLEX.

Ginebra needed a three-pointer to tie the game but Tenorio went for a layup and NLEX extended the series.

Justin Brownlee scored 27, Christian Standhardinger added 16, Scottie Thompson had 13 points, while Tenorio wound up with 10 for the Gin Kings, who still lead the series,2-1.

The teams face off again on Wednesday.

Meralco takes 2-1 lead

Tony Bishop and the Bolts are a win away from the finals. PHOTO: PBA Images

TONY Bishop scored 27 and Chris Banchero added 23 points as Meralco defeated Magnolia, 101-95, in Game Three of their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal series.

Chris Newsome had 16 points, while Bong Quinto and Allein Maliksi scored 10 each as the Bolts took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Mike Harris had 24 points for the Hotshots, who lost back-to-back games for the first time this conference.

Magnolia finished the eliminations with a league-best 9-2 win-loss record before eliminating Phoenix in one game in the quarterfinals.

Mark Barroca scored 15, Ian Sangalang added 14 and Jio Jalalon had 13 points for Magnolia.

LA takes blame

LA Tenorio is eager to bounce back.

LA Tenorio accepted blame for Ginebra’s endgame blunder and said he has apologized to coach Tim Cone and the rest of the Gin Kings after the shock loss to NLEX.

“I told the guys na it’s really on me, kumbaga this game is on me,” said Tenorio. “Inaako ko yung nangyari sa amin. As one of the vets sa team, I really have to admit ano ang mistakes namin,”

Tenorio had a pass on the backcourt, intended for Brownlee, intercepted by Cameron Clark which resulted in the NLEX import pushing the Road Warriors up by three on an and-one.

In the next play, the former Philippine team point guard rushed to the basket for a layup when Ginebra needed three points to tie the game.

“Na-disorient ako sa turnover ko kaya di ko na nakita yung scoreboard,” said Tenorio.

