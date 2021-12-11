News you need to know: NLEX, Alaska win; Casimero stripped of title

Aces go 2-0, SMB 0-2

Olu Ashaolu and the Aces are off to a fine start. PHOTO: PBA Images



OLU Ashaolu scored 23 points and hauled down 13 rebounds as Alaska beat San Miguel, 99-94, on Friday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Robbie Herndon scored 11 points, while Abu Tratter, Michael DiGregorio and Alec Stockton had 10 points each as Alaska moved to 2-0 for a share of the early lead.

San Miguel is winless in two games with new acquisitions Vic Manuel and Simon Enciso.

June Mar Fajardo had 23 points and 15 rebounds, Brendan Brown scored 22, Terrence Romeo added 16 and Marcio Lassiter scored 11.

Manuel and Enciso had six points each.

Road Warriors on a roll

The Road Warriors go 2-0 with KJ McDaniels. PHOTO: PBA Images

NLEX wasted a big early lead but recovered to beat NorthPort in overtime, 120-115 on Friday in the at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Road Warriors, who led by 17 in the second quarter, grabbed a share of the lead at 2-0 with Alaska.

KJ McDaniels had 40 points and 15 rebounds, Kevin Alas scored 21, Michael Miranda had 13 points and Calvin Oftana added 10 for NLEX.

Greg Slaughter scored 22 to lead Northport, Arwind Santos added 20 points, Robert Bolick added 18 and import Cameron Forte chipped in 17.

Northport is winless in two games.

PBA fans return to Big Dome

The PBA is preparing to welcome back fans to other venues after gettiong go signal to open gates to spectators at the Araneta Coliseum. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE PBA welcomes back fans on a limited capacity next week.

The Quezon City local government has given the league the green light to by to hold Governors Cup games at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 16,500-seat venue will accommodate 3,000 to 4,000 fully vaccinated people during game day, including 350 personnel representing teams and players, PBA staff personnel, along with television crews and panel, he added.

Games will be played at the Big Dome starting on Dec. 15 until the end of the year, including the final leg and grand finals of the PBA 3x3 tournament.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said fans need to present their vaccination card and at least one government ID.

Casimero stripped of title

Johnriel Casimero has been ordered by the WBO to provide proof of his medical condition.

JOHNRIEL Casimero has been stripped of the WBO bantamweight title after dropping out of the mandatory defense against England's Paul Butler.

The 31-year-old Filipino fighter reportedly was admitted to a hospital due to viral gastritis and was forced to pull out of the match, amid rumors he struggled to make the 118-lb limit ahead of the weigh-in.

Butler will now face last-minute replacement Joseph Agbeko of Ghana.

Casimero has been ordered by the WBO to prove his medical condition.

The WBO is now sanctioning the Butler-Agbeko bout for the interim WBO bantamweight belt.

